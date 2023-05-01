Purdue men's basketball picked up a third commitment in its 2024 recruiting class Monday when four-star Cincinnati big man Raleigh Burgess chose the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Virginia and Cincinnati, among others.
The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Burgess is listed as a power forward by most recruiting sites and On3 ranks him the No. 103 player in the country and the No. 19 player at his position.
He joins a Purdue class which now ranks 10th nationally, with five-star Brownsburg wing Kanon Catchings – the No. 17 player in the country according to 247 Sports and the nephew of former Indiana Fever superstar Tamika Catchings – in the fold as well as shooting guard Jack Benter from Brownstown.
Burgess is an AAU teammate of fellow Purdue recruiting targets Flory Bidunga, a center from Kokomo who is one of the top players in the class, and Travis Perry, both of whom are also considering the Hoosiers.
Burgess saw a leg injury cut short his junior high school season and is not expected to return to AAU play until June. In 11 high school games for Sycamore High School last season, he averaged 14 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 63.5% from the field.
What is Purdue getting in 2024 Raleigh Burgess?•Stretch 5 with a smooth stroke out to three•Quick processor who has shown a high-level feel out of the high post or as a trail big•High motor, soft pair of hands, and a feathery touch Should return from injury this Summer pic.twitter.com/h8jTzSoS23— T.J. Peatross (@NEO_Spotlight) May 1, 2023
The newest Boilermaker commit is more athletic than some of the pure back-to-the-basket big men Purdue has had in recent years. Though he's capable of putting a defender on his back and getting to his right hand for a hook shot, he also moves very well without the ball and has excellent hands for catching lobs over the top of defenders who try to front him. When he has the ball near the rim, he finishes with authority.
Burgess is more of a stretch 5 than a true center and is capable of hitting jumpers out to the high school 3-point line, though he did more shooting in AAU last summer than he did in high school, when he attempted only 13 3s in those 11 games as a junior (making four). It stands to reason that he would expand his game against the stronger competition he faced in AAU, so his lack of attempts in high school is not evidence of a lack of ability in that area.
The Queen City native is not shy about taking contact or dishing it out under the rim. He is a strong rebounder in traffic not only because of his excellent size and reach, but because of physicality. The current Boilermaker he most resembles is Caleb Furst, though his jumper is probably somewhat more polished than Furst's was when he arrived on campus. It's possible Burgess would be a significantly higher-ranked recruit had he not gotten hurt during his high school season and if he returns from his injury to have a strong summer on the AAU circuit, his ranking could climb again, not that Purdue or coach Matt Painter care much where he finishes.
Nor is Purdue likely to be done in its 2024 recruiting class. The Boilermakers lost Jaden Ivey early to the NBA last year and Brandon Newman to the transfer portal this offseason. Even if Zach Edey returns, the 2023-24 season is likely to be his last in West Lafayette. All of that leaves the Boilers with a couple of roster holes heading into 2024-25 they would rather fill with incoming freshmen than transfer portal additions. Adding Burgess does not end Purdue's quest to land Bidunga, the No. 3 recruit in the nation according to 247, who is more of a true post and rim protector than Burgess, meaning the pair would have little problem sharing the floor in a potential future backcourt.