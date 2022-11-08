WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue’s men’s basketball team will have a new look this season.
Gone from last year’s Boilermakers are guard Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in June’s NBA draft, multi-faceted center Trevion Williams, sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic, and both of the team’s point guards, Eric Hunter Jr. and Isaiah Thompson.
Those players accounted for 63% of Purdue’s scoring last season and their departures mean expectations for the Boilermakers are much lower than last year, when they were expected to win the Big Ten and contend for a national championship.
Coach Matt Painter was not satisfied with last season’s results – a third-place finish in the Big Ten and a Sweet 16 exit – and has refused to talk about this being a rebuilding year, though he acknowledges there are question marks on the roster.
“We lost some really talented guys, but I like where we are,” said Painter, who is entering his 18th season leading the program. “I like our pieces. I think our staff has done a great job in evaluating and getting good players for Purdue. I think we have one of the best front lines in the country. I really like our guard play.
“How well we’ll be together is really going to be key on everybody being on the same page, everybody growing and being ready to play right away.”
Here is a look at the Boilermakers, who open their season tonight at Mackey Arena against Milwaukee of the Horizon League.
Greatest strength:
The big man
With Ivey off to the NBA, center Zach Edey will be the straw that stirs the drink for the Boilermakers. The 7-foot-4 junior was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American last season after scoring 14.4 points and grabbing 7.7 rebounds in less than 20 minutes per contest.
Edey’s per-40-minute numbers have been extremely strong in his two seasons with the Boilermakers and he’ll be challenged to maintain his efficiency across far more minutes with Williams no longer acting as the best backup center in the country. Edey still has talent behind him in Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn, but Edey’s in a position he has not been in before. He has spent much of the offseason chasing Furst and Kaufman-Renn around the perimeter in an effort to be prepared for teams who play small-ball against him.
“I think just stereotypically, because he’s so big, people automatically say, ‘Well, get him in a ball screen,’ ” Painter said of Edey. “But he’s pretty active. He’s a good athlete. ... I’m excited. I think he’s one of the best players in the country.”
Biggest concern:
Backcourt youth
It appears, at least to start the season, Purdue’s starting lineup will consist of a pair of true freshmen, 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith and Homestead product Fletcher Loyer, at the guard spots. Both have demonstrated the ability to shoot from the perimeter and create for their teammates in the preseason, but the attributes which set them apart from most true freshmen are their poise and belief in themselves.
Edey said he was “almost envious” of the confidence which Loyer, in particular, brought with him to his first workouts with the Boilers.
“Some people you have to teach them from Day 1 how to play with confidence,” Edey said. “You have to build up their confidence. … Whereas them, they stepped in with that.”
Still, as Painter has noted, it could take some time for the youngsters’ experience to catch up with their abilities. Whether they can take care of the ball and defend at a high level right away remains to be seen, even if the early returns have been positive.
X-Factor: Kaufman-Renn
The 6-9 former Silver Creek star, whom Furst beat out for Mr. Basketball in 2021, redshirted last season but has turned heads in the preseason this year with his athleticism and ability to finish around the rim. He scored 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in Purdue’s exhibition win over Truman State on Wednesday.
He’ll start the season as a spark plug off the bench – Mason Gillis will start next to Edey at power forward – and will likely get some minutes at forward and center. He has the size and back-to-the-basket game to punish opposing teams who try to go small to counter Edey and he gives Purdue significant flexibility in the frontcourt.
Season will be a success if …
The newcomers develop and Purdue reaches the NCAA Tournament. Painter’s expectations aside, losing as much talent as Purdue makes at least a slight step back likely. If the Boilermakers can earn an NCAA bid and if their future core – Furst, Kaufman-Renn, Loyer, Smith – can make strides together, next season should dawn with plenty of excitement around the program.
Note: Boilermakers freshman center Will Berg will redshirt, Painter announced. Berg suffered a hand injury in practice which will require surgery and put him out 4-6 weeks.