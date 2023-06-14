WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue arrived Wednesday at its first official practice since its shocking NCAA Tournament loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson – just the second such loss by a No. 1 seed in 152 matchups since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 – less than eager to discuss the way its season had ended.
“Stuff like that doesn’t need to be said,” Boilermakers center and reigning national player of the year Zach Edey said. “Everybody knows what happened last March, everybody understands the magnitude of what happened. We’ve been reminded of it plenty of times, so I don’t think anybody’s forgetting about it, but you have to move on at some point, focus on the games ahead, the season ahead.
“You can’t be stuck in the past. You can’t let it deter you from opportunities you might have in the future.”
But while there was little talk about the historic upset that cut short a 29-win season that featured Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles, the Boilermakers, including coach Matt Painter, were more than happy to talk about the reasons for the team’s difficult finish to the year.
Painter’s team, which was ranked No. 1 during much of the season’s first three months, had a different feel down the stretch of the regular season, the coach said, losing the ability to knock down outside shots that had defined previous Purdue teams.
“We had the No. 1 efficient offense in the country on Feb. 1 and we ended up 12th,” Painter said. “In the last six weeks of the season, we collectively lost confidence; … not shooting tough shots, but in shooting wide-open shots.”
That inability to make open jumpers hit almost the entire team, but it was felt particularly by the Boilermakers’ young backcourt of then-freshmen Braden Smith and Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer.
Both admitted Wednesday they wore down as the season reached its later stages, struggling to stay healthy as they adjusted to the grind of the longer college basketball campaign.
“It’s draining physically and mentally,” said Loyer, who dealt with strains in his calves late in the season. “Now, knowing what I’m getting into going in, I know how to better prepare my body, better prepare my mental state and just get ready to go for myself and my team.”
Painter believes Loyer and Smith can have career shooting trajectories like that of Dakota Mathias, who hit 32.2% from deep as a freshman at Purdue in 2014-15, then went to 38.6% and 45.3% the next two seasons.
Loyer and Smith will be able to use the 10 summer practices to get in superior shape for the upcoming season. The Boilers have been afforded the extra practices by the NCAA this summer as they prepare for a trip to Europe in August, during which they will visit Germany, Italy, Austria and Slovakia.
Much of the summer workouts will be devoted to live game action. Purdue showed some encouraging signs from the perimeter in the inaugural practice Wednesday, with Ethan Morton, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst and Brian Waddell hitting 3-pointers in live action during the brief period open to the media.
“Once we get to competition and playing, you gauge (improvement) through (the players’) confidence or lack thereof,” said Painter, who is entering his 19th season leading the Boilermakers and is still trying to end the program’s four-decade absence from the Final Four. “You have to believe in yourself and you believe in yourself through work. The more work you put in individually, the more you feel better about yourself.
“As a player or a young person, we’re all starving for someone else to instill that in us. I try to be as positive as possible to do that, but there’s really only one person who can do that and that’s yourself.”
Note: Incoming freshman Myles Colvin, a former Heritage Christian standout, is among the final 14 players vying for the 12 spots on the United States’ U19 National Team, which will compete in the U19 FIBA World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, from June 24 through July 2. Class of 2024 commitment Kanon Catchings, nephew of ex-Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings, was one of four players cut to trim the roster to 14.