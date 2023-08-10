Purdue basketball rolled to its second straight victory on its four-game swing through Europe on Thursday, crushing BG Hessing 92-57 behind a team-high 16 points from freshman Myles Colvin in Munich.
The Boilermakers have won 18 of their last 19 games during overseas trips dating to 2012. The lone loss in that span was an 85-74 defeat at the hands of Lithuania in the gold-medal matchup of the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan, in which the Boilers represented the United States in 2017.
Purdue is averaging 90 points in its two victories on its current trip and is winning by an average of 26 after beating Kickz IBAM 88-71 in the opener. For the second straight game Thursday, the Boilermakers dominated the fourth quarter, winning it 27-8 after holding a 65-49 lead through three periods.
The Boilermakers went 12 for 30 from the 3-point line, using long-range shots to devastate the Hessing zone defense. Colvin, son of former Purdue football star Rosevelt Colvin, III, went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and 5 for 9 in all while also grabbing four rebounds.
Redshirt freshman Camden Heide went 5 for 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range, finishing with 15 points and a pair of rebounds. Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer also knocked down three 3s, on nine attempts, totaling 13 points and adding four assists and two steals.
The Boilermakers are 22 for 53 (41.5%) from long range in their two games after hitting just 32.2% as a team last year, ranking 291st out of 363 Division I outfits.
The Boilermakers' inside scoring presence on Thursday was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and added eight rebounds after scoring 16 and grabbing eight rebounds against IBAM. Purdue is without reigning national player of the year center Zach Edey, who is preparing with Team Canada to play in the FIBA World Cup later this month.
Starting at center in Edey's place Thursday was Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, who had seven points on only two shot attempts, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Point guard Braden Smith dished 11 assists and has 23 on the trip while forward Mason Gillis returned from a minor ankle injury suffered Wednesday and scored six points with four rebounds.
The Boilermakers head to Austria to face SKN St. Polten at 1 p.m. today.