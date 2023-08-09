WEST LAFAYETTE – After top-seeded Purdue lost to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter solemnly laid out the next steps for his program.
“We have to sit in it,” Painter said. “We gotta to face it. We’ve got to deal with it. And we’ve got to come back stronger.”
Almost five months later, the time for sitting in the shocking loss has come to an end. Today, Purdue will play against its first outside opponent since FDU when it suits up against German outfit Kickz IBAM in Munich this afternoon.
The matchup is the start of a stretch of four games in six days in locations across Europe as the Boilermakers embark on the foreign trip which the NCAA permits teams to take once every four years. Purdue had originally considered taking such a trip in each of the last two summers, but pushed it back. The team will use the overseas jaunt to see where it stands after a spate of summer practices – the NCAA permits 10 before a foreign trip – spent trying to correct the issues which cropped up in the Boilermakers’ late-season swoon last year.
“I’ve talked to 3-4 older players, (assistant coach and former Boilermaker) PJ (Thompson), a couple of other guys and they said it’s been the best vacation … they’ve ever had in their lives,” forward Trey Kaufman-Renn said. “So doing that and doing that with your teammates and coaches, I think it’ll be great for us, great for our team chemistry, but also just new experiences for us.”
The Boilermakers are largely intact from a season ago, having lost only reserve guards Brandon Newman and David Jenkins Jr. from the team which spent a program-record seven weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and won a conference-record 25th Big Ten championship before its disappointing early NCAA Tournament exit.
But the Boilers will still look significantly different when they take the court in Germany today. The biggest change is in the middle, where reigning consensus national player of the year Zach Edey will not be manning his usual spot under the basket. The Toronto native who dominated to the tune of 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game last season, is preparing for a foreign trip of his own as a member of Team Canada, which will play in the FIBA World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines from Aug. 25-Sept. 10.
Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst, a junior, is the best bet to start at center for Purdue in Edey’s absence, with 7-foot-2 redshirt freshman Will Berg likely backing him up.
“It changes what we run,” Painter said of playing without Edey. “Obviously we cater to him when we run a lot of stuff. We run a lot of ball-screen stuff and obviously he gets involved in a lot of it. ... (Without Edey) the game opens up more, you get more opportunities in transition.”
Among the players who will have the ball in their hands more often with Edey gone, Painter said, will be point guard Braden Smith, shooting guard Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead graduate, and Kaufman-Renn.
A redshirt sophomore, Kaufman-Renn backed up Edey at center last season, but is unlikely to play the position in Europe or much at all in the upcoming season. Painter shifted him to power forward this offseason – the coach admitted he had made a mistake by not doing so last season – in order to let Kaufman-Renn’s high-level scoring ability flourish.
In Purdue’s intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Mackey Arena – the Boilermakers held the live game in front of fans in lieu of a 10th practice prior to the trip – Kaufman-Renn played mostly on the perimeter and scored from all three levels, showing an ability to post up smaller players and drive past bigger ones. He will have his first chance to showcase those talents against a real opponent this week.
“TK is going to show how good he is and how well he can score the ball,” Loyer said.
The foreign trip will also be the Boilermakers’ first time incorporating incoming freshman Myles Colvin, redshirt freshman Cam Heide and graduate transfer Lance Jones from Southern Illinois into the rotation.
Painter called those three the most athletic players on the team.
Purdue will face BG Hessing Leitershofen in Stadtbergen, Germany, on Thursday; SKN St. Polten in St. Polten, Austria, on Friday; and BK BRNO in Brno, Czech Republic, on Monday.
The Boilermakers last took such a foreign trip in 2016 when they played and won four games in Spain. In 2017, they were the US representative in the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan, and earned a silver medal, losing to Lithuania in the championship game.