CHICAGO – Zach Edey scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Brandon Newman and Braden Smith combined for 29 points on 10-for-12 shooting, eight assists and eight rebounds and No. 1 seed Purdue beat 13th-seeded Ohio State 80-66 in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal at the United Center this afternoon, pushing the Boilermakers to their fourth tournament final in seven years. Purdue is 0-3 in those finals so far.
The Boilermakers (28-5) will meet the winner of No. 3 seed Indiana and 10th-seeded Penn State for the tournament title Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The Hoosiers and Boilermakers have never met in the tournament final. Penn State is led by former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry. The Boilermakers are looking for their first tournament crown since 2009 and second in program history.
The Buckeyes (16-18), who were the lowest-seeded team to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, had no answer for Edey all afternoon, at one point trying to guard him in the post with 6-foot-5 Isaac Likekele, who gave up 11 inches in the matchup.
Edey did his work early, got deep position even against 6-11 Felix Okpara and got going with a series of easy baskets around the rim. He went a relatively inefficient (for him) 12 for 25 from the field, but added three assists to his total and a steal to his stat line. It was the first time in several games the offense has run through him, as it did for most of the season, and he delivered, despite missing more than a few shots at point-blank range.
The Boilermakers went 7 for 15 from 3-point range, including 5 for 6 in the first half. Newman, Smith and David Jenkins Jr. combined to 6 for 9 from long range and Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer made one in the early going, a shot which bounced off the front rim and the back rim before falling through. He punctuated the shot with a Michael Jordan-like shrug at the Purdue bench.
Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst scored six points on 3-for-4 shooting, including a pair of cuts to the rim for dunks on passes from Edey, and added five rebounds.
The Boilermakers trailed by as many as eight in the first half at 29-21, but finished the first half on a 21-5 run to take a 42-34 lead into the break. Edey had 13 points during the run and Jenkins knocked in a 25-foot pull-up 3 in the final seconds of the half. Purdue coach Matt Painter reacted to that shot with a huge smile and a light punch to Jenkins' chest as the sixth-year senior came off the court.
Ohio State was without leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh, who suffered a knee injury in a second-round game against Iowa. The Buckeyes got 20 points on 5-for-6 3-point shooting from freshman Roddy Gayle Jr., who came into the game averaging 4.3 points. He scored 15 points in a quarterfinal victory over Michigan State.