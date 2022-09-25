WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Austin Burton waited nearly 2 1/2 seasons to get his first Purdue start.
It turned out to be well worth the wait.
With Aidan O’Connell out with an undisclosed injury, Burton stepped in threw three touchdown passes and kept the Boilermakers in control throughout the second half and lead Purdue past Florida Atlantic 28-26 for a badly-needed victory Saturday.
“It was a century ago,” Burton joked when referencing his only other college start at UCLA in 2019. “As you get older, you learn more and you have a more calm feeling so I definitely felt ready to play. You just try to make the most of it and kind of maximize the moment.”
Coach Jeff Brohm said O’Connell was injured early in last week’s excruciating loss at Syracuse and was listed as questionable. As the week dragged on, though, Burton said he sensed he would get the start for the Boiles (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten).
He was ready right from the start. He hooked up with Charlie Jones on a 7-yard TD pass on the opening possession and on a 12-yard TD pass with 18 seconds left in the first half to give Purdue a 14-13 lead. They never trailed again.
Burton finished 21 of 29 with 166 yards and one interception while Jones, his roommate, caught nine passes for 59 yards.
“He can throw the football, he can buy some time and he can slither through the hole,” Brohm said of Burton. “We just have to continue to mold this thing and make sure this package fits well.”
Brohm declined to discuss the nature of O’Connell’s injury and said only “it could be next week or it could be a couple of weeks” when asked about a timetable for the second-team All-Big Ten quarterback’s return.
Burton wasn’t perfect on a night Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) nearly ended a 26-game losing streak to Power Five teams. Their only win came against Minnesota in September 2007 and they certainly had chances.
After Purdue took a 21-13 lead in the third quarter, the Owls converted Burton’s interception into a 16-yard TD pass from N’Kosi Perry to Lajohntay Wester to make it 21-20.
When Burton answered with a 4-yard TD pass to TJ Sheffield, Perry found Walker for a 5-yard score to make it 28-26. A trick play on the 2-point conversion attempt backfired as Wester’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Cam Allen.
Purdue closed it out with a fumble recovery in the final minute.
“Really happy with the way the guys competed,” Owls coach Willie Taggart said. “But we made some mistakes that really hurt us.”