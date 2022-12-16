Purdue interim head coach Brian Brohm, who will pilot the team through its Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU on Jan. 2 before newly-hired coach Ryan Walters officially takes over day-to-day team operations, will be without a bevy of key players when he leads the Boilermakers against the Tigers.
But he’ll also get the services of a lengendary quarterback.
On Thursday, the day after Walters was officially introduced as the next head coach, four All-Big Ten players announced they would be opting out of the bowl and leaving Purdue to focus on NFL draft preparation: quarterback Aidan O’Connell, tight end Payne Durham, wide receiver Charlie Jones and cornerback Cory Trice. The Boilermakers had already lost three-year offensive line starter Spencer Holstege, who is in the transfer portal, for the bowl.
However, former Purdue quarterback and 13-time NFL Pro Bowler Drew Brees will be an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers as they prepare for the Citrus Bowl.
“I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program,” Brees said in a statement. “This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”
Brees, who led the Boilermakers to the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2000 season, will relocate to West Lafayette and has been hired as a countable assistant, meaning he can work at practice and on the field with players and participate in recruiting activities, per NCAA rules.
O’Connell’s departure officially ends an era at Purdue. He started games in each of the last four seasons, was second-team All-Big Ten last year and this year and finished sixth in Purdue history in passing yards (9,219) and fifth in touchdowns (65). He set a Purdue single-season completion percentage record with a 71.8% mark in 2021.
“These last six years have been some of the best of my life,” O’Connell wrote on Instagram. “I’ve experienced countless memories that I will carry with me forever. The Purdue fans and community have supported me through countless successes and failures. For that I’m eternally grateful.”
Brohm said sixth-year senior quarterback Austin Burton will start the Citrus Bowl and former four-star recruit Michael Alaimo, a redshirt sophomore, will be the backup.
“Aidan struggled with the decision for a while,” said Brohm, who is the younger brother of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, now at Louisville. “Obviously we thank him for everything he’s done for the program, what a wonderful career, great young man. We wish him all the best in his future.”
Burton has started two games in his collegiate career, including a matchup against Florida Atlantic in September in which he led the Boilermakers to a 28-26 victory while O’Connell was dealing with an injury. The UCLA transfer went 21 of 29 through the air against the Owls for 166 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception, and ran eight times for 15 yards. He is a more mobile quarterback than O’Connell and Purdue tailored its offense to his skillset, running some zone-read and option plays to get Burton and running backs Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing in open space.
Brohm said he expects Alaimo to play.
Burton and Alaimo will be without Purdue’s top two pass-catchers in Jones and Durham, who combined for 166 catches, 1,921 yards (51.4% of Purdue’s total receiving yardage) and 20 touchdowns this season. Durham, a three-time All-Big Ten performer with the Boilers, led Big Ten tight ends in receptions (54) and touchdowns (eight) this year and became known for dragging tacklers across the goal line to complete scores.
“Dear Purdue,” Durham wrote on Instagram, “I want to thank you for the best five years of my life. I want to thank Coach (Jeff) Brohm for taking a chance on me. ... You sat in my living room and talked about goals we would accomplish together and as a team and all those goals were achieved.
“I’m content knowing I gave you guys all I’ve had for the past five years.”
Jones was the Big Ten’s most prolific receiver in his one year with the Boilermakers following his transfer from Iowa. He led the nation in receptions (110, third in Purdue history) and receiving yards (1,361), which also broke a 20-year-old Purdue record. He also tied for the league lead with 12 touchdown receptions on his way to second-team AP All-American honors.
Jeff Brohm emphasized repeatedly during the season that Jones was playing at less than 100% and practicing rarely because of a litany of injuries. The former Hawkeye caught 13 passes for 162 yards in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan.
Without Durham and Jones, the Boilermakers will expect more from No. 2 tight end Paul Piferi – tight end Garrett Miller was ahead of Piferi on the depth chart but he was lost for the season with a knee injury during fall camp – and wide receivers TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Andrew Sowinski and Abdur-Rahman Yaseen.
“You can almost see a bounce in some of the other receivers’ step the last couple of days, knowing they might see a few more footballs,” Brian Brohm said. “It’s a good energy at practice, for sure.”
The Purdue defense will be missing Trice, who was an honorable mention All-Big Ten choice after breaking up 10 passes, notching two interceptions, returning an interception for a touchdown and adding two tackles for loss. The Boilermakers will turn to Jamari Brown and potentially Sanoussi Kane at corner against LSU.