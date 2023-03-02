On the night No. 5 Purdue clinched its first outright Big Ten championship since 2017 thanks to Michigan’s loss to Illinois, the Boilermakers took a step toward a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed with a 63-61 victory over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The Boilers got 17 points and 19 rebounds from Zach Edey, 13 points from Homestead product Fletcher Loyer and overcame a 4-for-19 performance from 3-point range to stop a string of four losses in six games.
Central Noble product Connor Essegian had eight points for Wisconsin, and Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst added two points and two rebounds for the Boilermakers.
Purdue (25-5, 14-6 Big Ten) has won 25 games in the regular season in back-to-back campaigns for the second time in program history. The Boilermakers also did so in 2017 and 2018.
Purdue is 9 for 42 from 3-point range in the last two games.
The Boilermakers took the lead for good against the Badgers with 1:45 left, when Edey knocked in two foul shots to make it 58-57. The Boilers’ center had been 1 for 6 at the line before he made both ends of a one-and-one. He went 7 of 9 from the field and leads Division I with 23 double-doubles.
The Boilers led 31-27 at halftime despite a 2-for-10 performance from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes – Loyer went 4 for 6 from the floor for nine points in the half – and Edey made it a six-point margin with 17:17 left with a basket inside.
But Wisconsin responded with an 11-1 run that included eight points from Max Klesmit with a pair of 3-pointers mixed in, plus a 3 from Essegian. The spurt left the Badgers (17-12, 9-10) in front 38-34 and they extended their lead to as many as five before Ethan Morton hit a 3 to stall the momentum.
Morton added another 3 to put Purdue in front 50-48 with 8:59 left, but Klesmit put the Badgers back on top with a 3 of his own at the 7:08 mark.
Klesmit had a chance to put the Badgers back on top with 28 seconds left, but his driving layup was too long and Purdue’s Braden Smith grabbed the rebound in traffic.
Klesmit missed a 40-foot heave at the buzzer which would have won the game for Wisconsin.