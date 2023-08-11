Mason Gillis became the third Purdue player in three games to lead his team in scoring, pouring in 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting, the Boilermakers forced 14 steals and the Black and Gold rolled to a 108-45 victory over Austrian opponent SKN St. Polten on Friday in the third of a four-game swing through Europe.
The Boilermakers improved to 3-0 on the trip and have won 19 of their last 20 games during overseas trips dating to 2012. The lone setback was an 85-74 loss to Lithuania in the gold medal matchup of the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.
The 63-point win Friday in St. Polten, Austria, was the largest margin of victory in any game on a foreign trip for the Boilermakers during coach Matt Painter’s 19-year tenure.
Purdue dominated from the outset, scoring the game’s first 15 points and leading 33-5 at the end of the first quarter. Five Boilermakers scored in double figures, with Trey Kaufman-Renn, Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, incoming freshman Myles Colvin and 7-foot-2 center Will Berg joining Gillis.
Kaufman-Renn continued his strong play on the trip, going 8 for 9 from the field and scoring 17 points while adding four rebounds and three assists. He leads the team with 16 points per game in Europe while shooting 65.7% from the field and adding 6.7 rebounds per contest.
Furst started at center in place of Zach Edey, who is preparing with Team Canada to play in the FIBA World Cup this month. Furst scored 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting and pulled down six rebounds.
Berg led the Boilermakers with nine rebounds and added 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting, while Colvin had 15 points and went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the second straight game.
The Boilers went 11 for 28 from 3-point range and have made double-figure 3-pointers in all three contests. Last season, Purdue ranked 291st of 363 Division I teams in 3-point shooting percentage.
Point guard Braden Smith dished 11 assists without a turnover. He has 34 assists and five turnovers on the trip.
The Boilermakers conclude their European schedule at 9:30 p.m. Monday with a game against BK Brno in Brno, Czech Republic.
Purdue 108 SKN St. Polten 45