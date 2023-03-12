CHICAGO – Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday afternoon with a 67-65 victory over Penn State, then waited, wondering whether its first conference tournament title since 2009 would be enough to earn its first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed since 1996.
It was.
The Boilermakers (29-5) are the top seed in the East Region and will begin their latest quest for their first Final Four since 1980 with a matchup against a No. 16 seed to be determined. The Boilers will play Friday night in the round of 64 against the winner of Wednesday's First Four matchup between Texas Southern (14-20) and Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15).
"You get judged on what you do in the tournament," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We've had a lot of success getting to that second weekend. We haven't had a lot of success getting past that, and that's what we want to do. But you've got to stay in the moment, and we've got to wait to see who we play after the play-in game and just focus on that and keep it right there. I'm happy for our guys."
The 1-seed is the first for Painter in his 18 seasons leading the Boilermakers. When Sporting News national player of the year Zach Edey mentioned that fact in the postgame press conference following the Boilermakers' win over Penn State, Painter smiled and lightly punched his star on the shoulder.
"I think this is Paint's first 1-seed, so it's an honor to be a part of that," Edey said, laughing. "It's great. He's one of the best coaches in the country. He deserves it."
The Boilermakers have been a top 5 seed nine previous times in Painter's tenure. They and Kansas are the only teams to do so in each of the last seven tournaments.
Purdue has reached the Sweet 16 in four of the last five tournaments, but has only gone to the Elite Eight once in that span, losing there to eventual national champion Virginia in overtime in 2019. A year earlier, the Cavaliers became the only No. 1 seed in tournament history to lose to a No. 16 seed, falling to Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC).
Painter indicated he will not permit his team to take its first opponent lightly. The Boilermakers lost to 15th-seeded St. Peter's in the Sweet 16 last season.
"Everybody earned their way here," Painter said. "Understand that. Everybody earned their way. Nobody slipped on a banana peel and ended up in the NCAA Tournament."
If the Boilermakers win their first game, they will face the winner of No. 8 seed Memphis (26-8) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (31-3) next Sunday. The Tigers defeated another No. 1 seed, AP Poll No. 1 Houston, 75-65, in the American Athletic Conference Tournament title game Sunday. The Owls are led by former Indiana basketball manager Dusty May, a Hoosier State native out of Bloomfield.
This is the fourth time Purdue has been a No. 1 seed. The first three occurred under Painter's mentor, Gene Keady, who accomplished the feat three times in nine seasons from 1988 to 1996. In '96, the Boilers, led by former East Noble standout Brad Miller, lost in the second round to No. 8 seed Georgia.
"We're trying to actually win a national championship," Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. said. "We've talked about that since the beginning of the year. It's something we can actually see, like clear-eyed vision."
If the Boilermakers maneuver through the first weekend and reach the Sweet 16, they will play at Madison Square Garden in New York. Among their potential opponents in Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are No. 2 seed Marquette (28-6), No. 3 Kansas State (23-9) and No. 4 Tennessee (23-10). The Boilers beat Marquette 75-70 at Mackey Arena in November. They topped the Volunteers 99-94 in overtime in a Sweet 16 matchup in 2019. The teams would meet again in that round if both advance.
Duke is the region's No. 5 seed, Kentucky is No. 6 and Michigan State is No. 7.