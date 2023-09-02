WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue let an 11-point second-half lead slip away and gave up almost 500 total yards in a 39-35 loss to Fresno State in front of an announced crowd of 54,898 on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in the head coaching debut of Purdue's Ryan Walters.
Fresno State scored the game-winning touchdown with 59 seconds left on a 22-yard pass from quarterback Mikey Keene to receiver Erik Brooks.
3 Takeaways
The offensive line is a work in progress
This was always likely to be the case as Purdue was losing a pair of long-time starters in Spencer Holstege and Eric Miller, but it became even more likely when All-Big Ten center Gus Hartwig was ruled out for the game as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered in November and became near-certain when Hartwig's backup, Josh Kaltenberger, was also ruled out with an injury before the game.
With that in mind, it's not surprising the Boilermakers were able to get very little push in the run game all afternoon. Quarterback Hudson Card wasn't exactly under constant pressure, but he got off only a few clean throws and took some big hits. Getting Hartwig or even Kaltenberger back will help, but the Boilers need to shore up their guard spots. The most obvious way in which the line deficiency revealed itself was at the goal-line in the first half, when Purdue was stuffed on five consecutive runs inside the 2-yard line (although one of the plays saw Fresno State called for offsides). When Tyrone Tracy finally took the ball in for a touchdown, he did so in spite of the line, which permitted a free rusher Tracy had to elude on his way to the end zone.
Special teams were, well, special
Fresno State outplayed Purdue pretty convincingly on offense and defense, but the game was close because of special teams, specifically the return game. The big play was Tracy's 98-yard kick return for a touchdown to open the second half and give Purdue a 28-17 lead, but it was far from the only superlative play on special teams for the Old Gold and Black.
In addition to Tracy's tight-roping runback, TJ Sheffield hauled in a bounding punt and zig-zagged 29 yards through the Bulldog coverage team to give the Boilermakers the ball at the Fresno State 17, setting up a touchdown. Later in the first half, Tracy returned a kick out to the Purdue 41, giving the Boilermakers another short field they turned into a touchdown. For good measure, true freshman Dillon Thieneman laid a huge hit on a punt return in the third quarter to hold the return to zero yards.
In essence, Purdue was unable to mount a sustained offensive drive all afternoon. The Boilermakers got a long touchdown reception from Deion Burks on their first possession, then had special teams give them opportunities the rest of the game. It was an encouraging special teams performance, but the unit will be under a lot of pressure to repeat it if the offense doesn't improve.
Defense has Walters' DNA
Walters' hire as head coach came as a result of his outstanding work as defensive coordinator at Illinois and Missouri over the last few seasons. Walters developed his own unique defensive scheme, which came with him to Purdue and he spent the offseason installing the aggressive defense, which sets up a bevy of one-on-one matchups and is predicated on creating chaos up front with a variety of rushes and pressures.
That defense may very well work wonders at Purdue going forward and it had a few flashes in its first game in operation in West Lafayette, but it's pretty clearly not fully-formed yet. The Boilermakers were caught out of position in the back end on far too many occasions and were entirely unable to get off the field on third down, letting Fresno State convert repeatedly on third-and-long. Purdue played with aggressiveness and physicality most of the afternoon, but big plays killed the Boilers, none more so than the 22-yard touchdown over the top to Brooks with 59 seconds left on which Brooks beat cornerback Markevious Brown by two steps with no safety help.
Player of the Game: Erik Brooks, Fresno State
The slightly-built 5-foot-8 receiver carved up Purdue's thin secondary all afternoon, catching nine passes for 170 yards. He caught a 29-yard touchdown to knot the score at 7 after the Boilermakers had struck first and later set up another tying touchdown with a 49-yard catch-and-run, all before he hauled in the winning score.
Extra Points
Deion Burks caught a pair of touchdowns for the Boilermakers, including an 84-yard score on Purdue's third offensive play. The redshirt sophomore caught four passes for 152 yards. He had never previously had more than 38 receiving yards in a game and had 149 yards all of last season. His 44-yard reception set up a go-ahead score from Devin Mockobee with less than five minutes left preceding Brooks' winning catch. ... Tracy's return touchdown came on just his third career kickoff return. The runback was the first kick-return touchdown for the Boilermakers since Raheem Mostert ran one back in November 2013. ... Fresno State went 11 for 17 on third down. ... Purdue ran for just 3.7 yards per carry. Mockobee, who racked up 1,200 total yards last season and was a Freshman All-American, had 16 carries for 60 yards. ... Card, a transfer from Texas, went 17 for 30 for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first game with the Boilermakers. He also ran six times for 30 yards. ... Keene, a transfer from Central Florida, went 31 of 44 for 366 yards and four scores in his first game as a Bulldog. ... The game was the first of the 100th season of Ross-Ade Stadium. The stadium was remodeled for this season with extra seats for the student section in the south end zone and the Tiller Tunnel, a new entrance through which the Boilermakers ran prior to the game.
What's Next?
Purdue will return to action Sept. 9, when it travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. The game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ESPN2. The Hokies went 3-8 last season in coach Brent Pry's first season and will open their 2023 season tonight against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech won the only previous meeting between the teams, 51-24, in 2015.