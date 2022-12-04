INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue hung in for a half against the No. 2 team in the country, but it surrendered a pair of big plays at the outset of the third quarter and dug itself too deep a hole in a 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 67,107.
The Boilermakers (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten), who were playing in the championship game for the first time since the conference went to a two-division format in 2011, fell short of their first Big Ten title since 2000, while Michigan won its second straight – its 44th overall – and will enter the College Football Playoff at 13-0.
Michigan led by two possessions for much of the second half, but did not put the game away until midway through the fourth quarter, when Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson jumped an in route and intercepted quarterback Aidan O'Connell at the Purdue 16 and Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy found receiver Ronnie Bell in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown and a 34-19 lead with 9:06 left. A 2-point conversion pushed the lead to 17.
Johnson, a true freshman, had two interceptions for the Wolverines.
The Boilermakers nearly let the game get ugly when Michigan scored twice within the first 4:28 of the second half to go up 28-13, but Aidan O'Connell got the offense moving through the air, pushing the ball into Michigan territory on three consecutive possessions. The first ended in disappointment when O'Connell threw an interception in the end zone to Johnson, but the Boilermakers notched field goals on the next two to pull within 28-19.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm opted to a kick a field goal down 28-16 on fourth and 6 from the Michigan 10 with 12:37 left.
O'Connell, playing in the immediate aftermath of his brother, Sean, passing away, was surgical outside of the two ill-timed interceptions, going 32 for 47 for 366 yards. It was the first time he'd topped 300 yards since Oct. 22.
The sixth-year senior's favorite target was, as usual, Iowa transfer Charlie Jones, who was playing in his second straight Big Ten championship game after losing to the Wolverines with the Hawkeyes last season. Jones caught a season-high 13 passes for 162 yards, his seventh 100-yard game of the season. His performance gave him a Purdue record for single-season receiving yards. Three of the top four seasons Boilers history have come since 2018.
Purdue trailed 14-13 at halftime after a first half in which it out-gained the Wolverines 202-135, but on the first play after halftime Michigan went into a three-tight-end set and running back Donovan Edwards gave Purdue cornerback Reese Taylor a shoulder-shimmy and bolted past him for a 60-yard gain. Linebacker-turned-running-back Kalel Mullings powered in from a yard out four plays later to make it 21-13.
Purdue went three and out on the ensuing possession and Michigan immediately extended its lead, moving into Purdue territory on a 40-yard pass from quarterback JJ McCarthy to tight end Luke Schoonmaker which missed the fingertip of Purdue linebacker Kieren Douglas over the middle by an inch. Edwards then cut past Jalen Graham in the hole and pin-balled his way to the end zone for a highlight-reel 27-yard touchdown, completing the two-play drive and pushing the advantage to 28-13.
Edwards ran 25 times for 185 yards. He was filling in as the starting running back for injured Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum, who is out for the season with a knee injury suffered against Illinois two weeks ago.
Purdue lost 10 yards on its first offensive possession of the game and Michigan marched 55 yards in seven plays for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, immediately putting Purdue's back against the wall.
As they would in the second half, the Boilermakers responded, going 92 yards in 10 plays to knot the score at 7. Running back Devin Mockobee bowled his way in from a yard out after a counter to Tyrone Tracy had gained 20 yards and come up just short of the goal line.
Mockobee carried 17 times for 71 yards against the No. 5 rush defense in the country by yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 31 yards.
Purdue took the lead on its ensuing possession when Mitchell Fineran booted a 33-yard field goal, the first of his Big Ten championship game record and career-high five field goals. The Boilermakers scored a touchdown on just one of six drives into the red zone.
Trailing 10-7, Michigan drove into Purdue territory, but stalled at the 30. The Wolverines opted to kick a field goal on fourth and 6, but Purdue's Prince Boyd jumped offside and Michigan converted the resulting fourth and 1. McCarthy finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Schoonmaker to put Michigan in front for good.
The loss was Purdue's first to a top 5 team under Brohm, dropping the Boilermakers to 3-1 in such games.
As he has done against elite opponents in the past, Brohm opened the playbook. Purdue converted a fake punt on which the ball was snapped to tight end Payne Durham, who took it around the left side for a first down. In the third quarter, Mockobee took a handoff, faked a pitch back to O'Connell for a flea flicker and took off, zooming past Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, who had bitten hard on the fake.
Purdue out-gained the Wolverines 456-386.
Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson had a tackle.
The West representative in the championship game fell to 0-9.