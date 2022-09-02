WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue absorbed two enormous gut punches in its season-opener against Penn State on Thursday and roared back to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter, but was unable to complete the upset in a wild game that featured seven lead changes and ended in a 35-31 Nittany Lions victory in front of 57,307 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Boilermakers (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have lost 10 straight to the Nittany Lions. Their last victory in the series came in 2004.
"Every loss hurts and we had this one right where we wanted it," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We had a chance to seal the game with one more first down and we weren't able to get that. That's what's disappointing, that what stings. I'm proud of the fight they showed. We battled, we came back in the second half and battled. We didn't give in against a really good opponent with a lot of history and tradition. We had a chance. We just didn't quite get over the hump."
"Our fans were out in full force, they were outstanding," Brohm added. "Our student section was unbelievable, I'm very thankful for them coming out and doing their part to help us win. We apologize we weren't able to get it done."
Penn State's Keyvone Lee broke wide open on a wheel route out of the backfield and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford found him with a perfectly-lofted pass for the winning 10-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left, capping an eight-play, 80-yard drive that took just 1:25.
The big play on the game-winning drive was a short pass to Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley on which he made Indiana transfer Reese Taylor, the 2017 Indiana Mr. Football, miss in space and then raced 27 yards down the left sideline to the Purdue 30.
Iowa transfer Charlie Jones had 12 catches for 153 yards and a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter in his Boilermakers debut. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell went 29 of 58 for 356 yards and a score.
Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson picked off a badly-overthrown pass from Clifford and returned the ball 72 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 31-28 with 8:29 left in the game.
Moments after scoring the go-ahead touchdown, Jefferson was caught on camera throwing up on the sideline.
"I knew that was going to be a meme," said Jefferson, whose moment of illness rocketed around social media during the ensuing TV timeout. "I was tired. All jokes aside, though, me being tired, we were all gassed. I feel like that's why we gave up that last touchdown. We just got too complacent."
The game's big swing came near the end of the first half. With 35 seconds left in the second quarter and the Boilers trailing 14-10, the hosts had marched 50 yards in a minute into Penn State territory, threatening to take the lead before the break.
From the Penn State 25, Purdue ran a jet sweep to TJ Sheffield, which looked like another in a string of successful plays. But Sheffield had the ball punched out from behind by Penn State's Zakee Wheatley and it bounced directly into the arms of Joey Porter Jr. just inside the sideline.
Penn State got the ball at its own 18 and after a pass interference penalty Clifford rolled right and found tight end Brenton Strange down the sideline near the Purdue 45. Strange was wrapped up there, but shook off two tackles and broke into the clear for the score and a 21-10 halftime lead, silencing the black-clad crowd.
"That was not a good way to end the half," Brohm said in the understatement of the night. "That one was a gut punch at the end of the half, to lose the mojo and then give up a touchdown. ... I was proud that we bounced back in the second half. ... Our guys know we're going to fight as hard as we can for 60 minutes, we're going to play our tails off."
Purdue struck back with a quick touchdown drive to open the second half, going 75 yards in nine plays covering 3:44, punctuated with a two-yard touchdown run on a toss to King Doerue.
Doerue ran 15 times for 57 yards and two scores. He added a 3-yard score, complete with strong stiff-arm, in the second quarter to put Purdue up 10-7.
Later in the third quarter, O'Connell found Mershawn Rice for 26 yards and then hit tight end Payne Durham over the middle for 23 yards on fourth-and-2 to the Penn State 7. Two plays later, he stepped up in the pocket and floated a pass to Jones in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard score and a 24-21 Boilermaker lead.
Penn State responded with a 55-yard touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter to re-take the lead, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who caught the ball seven yards past the line of scrimmage, bounced off a tackler and went untouched the rest of the way, the second time Purdue failing to wrap up had bitten the Boilers.
"I did notice too many missed tackles," Brohm said. "We gotta wrap up more, maybe tackle lower. There's a lot to work on."
Clifford, who missed a couple of series in the third quarter with an injury, went 20 of 37 for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
Purdue went three-and-out on its ensuing possession and Penn State seemed to be on the verge of salting the game away when Jefferson played center field on a badly-overthrown pass over the middle and then zig-zagged through the Penn State offense for the go-ahead score.
"To be honest, I don't remember much about the play," said Jefferson, who has two interceptions since transferring from Division II Findlay prior to the 2021 season. "I just saw the ball was overthrown, I just thought to myself, 'Catch it, just catch it.' I caught it, really didn't know what I was going to do with it, looked to my right, saw there was a lot of space and I just ran and tried to outrun as many people as I could."
The Boilermakers had several chances to notch a clinching score down the stretch, but were unable to do so. A turning point came with 2:50 left, when O'Connell escaped a blitzer in his face, rolled right and threw the ball skyward in the direction of Durham. The tight end corralled it going to the ground for what was first ruled a 19-yard reception, but on replay it was ruled the ball had hit the ground.
On the next play, Sheffield broke open on a corner route angling for the sideline and O'Connell tried to loft a pass over the top. The ball was underthrown just enough for cornerback Daequan Hardy, who had been beaten at the line of scrimmage, to recover and knock it away, forcing a punt and ending Purdue's chances of getting the game-sealing first down Brohm mentioned.
After Jefferson's pick-six, the Boilermaker defense forced a pair of punts, but the offense could not capitalize. After Doerue and fellow running back Dylan Downing produced some productive carries early, Purdue nearly abandoned the run late, throwing on 13 of 14 plays on its two fourth-quarter drives with the lead.
"We want to go down aggressive," Brohm said. "Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. ... I would look at it a few times and there was just a lot of (defenders) up there (near the line of scrimmage). They were blitzing from all over. We had a couple negative plays in the running game, which hurt us. That was in the back of my mind.
"At the same time, we had a bunch of one-on-one matchups and we were going to ride our quarterback's arm and our receivers. We just weren't able to make enough plays. ... Yes, we need to find some other ways to move the ball."
Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson had a highlight-reel tackle in the first half, bear-hugging Penn State running back Kaytron Allen, stopping his momentum and then slinging him to the ground, punctuating the play by roaring at the sky. He also committed a roughing-the-passer penalty – he argued the call vociferously after diving at Clifford's legs as the quarterback released the ball – that set up a Penn State touchdown.
Purdue had nine penalties for 93 yards. Twice the Boilermakers committed pass interference or defensive holding penalties on Penn State third downs that extended drives.
"If you look at the film, we were in great position every time," said Jefferson, who was flagged for holding in the second quarter. "We were in perfect position on all the penalty calls and we were just a little bit too touchy. The refs, they were throwing the flags, though, because sometimes we weren't even really touching them for real. ... I don't know if I'm not supposed to say that."
Penn State gained just 3.1 yards per carry.
Among those in attendance were former Purdue guard and NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey and university president and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels.
What's Next?
Purdue will face FCS Indiana State (1-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network. The Sycamores beat North Alabama 17-14 in overtime in the season-opener for both teams tonight.