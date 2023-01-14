Purdue football added a defensive back to its roster Friday when Arkansas transfer Anthony Brown committed to play for the Boilermakers next season. The 6-foot, 181-pound Brown did not play as a true freshman for the Razorbacks this season, but was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, ranking No. 545 nationally and 48th among safeties, per 247 Sports.
New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters tried to recruit Brown when Walters was defensive coordinator at Illinois and now he has his man, who has four years of eligibility remaining.
Brown had eight tackles for loss and nine pass breakups as a high school senior in Milan, Tennessee, in the fall of 2021. He also played offense, running 96 times for 927 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns and catching 16 passes for 299 yards and five scores. In addition, he threw 50 times (completing 20) with four touchdowns if the Boilermakers ever need a gadget quarterback for a trick play.
The safety will provide depth behind returning starters Cam Allen, a three-year first-stringer and two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten performer, and Sanoussi Kane. Brown is the second transfer to join the Boilermakers, joining former four-star quarterback Hudson Card from Texas, since Walters replaced former coach Jeff Brohm in mid-December. There will likely be more on the way as Walters finalizes his staff. Purdue lost seven commitments in its 2023 freshman recruiting class following Brohm's departure (plus the usual assortment of transfers out – including three honorable mention All-Big Ten players in OL Spencer Holstege to UCLA and DLs Lawrence Johnson to Auburn and Branson Deen to Miami (Florida) – and graduations) and received letters of intent from only 11 players on the December signing day.
Walters is also in the process of trying to convince Brohm commitments Kendrick Gilbert, a four-star defensive lineman who is the jewel of the freshman class, and George Burhenn, a three-star tight end from Fortville, to stay in the fold and sign letters of intent in February. Gilbert in particular is a priority as Kentucky has been pushing hard for the Cathedral product, especially since Brohm left.