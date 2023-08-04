We’re less than a month away from the official start of a new era in Purdue football. The Boilermakers, led by first-time head coach Ryan Walters, began fall training camp Wednesday in West Lafayette with their eyes on the season-opening matchup with Fresno State on Sept. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Wednesday was the first fall camp practice Walters has led in his coaching career and he was pleased with the way his team performed. With 16 newcomers from the transfer portal, many of whom entered the program since the end of spring practice in April, the fall camp practices will be important for the Boilermakers as they continue to incorporate the newcomers into the culture Walters is building early in his tenure.
He pushed that culture during the spring and the players continued to construct it during the summer.
“They did a great job this summer,” Walters said Wednesday. “They’re always around each other, always pushing each other, holding each other accountable and it feels like they want the same things. Right now, we don’t really have any egos. So from my perspective that’s a good place to be on Day 1 of training camp.”
But while Walters has sounded optimistic about his team throughout the offseason, there are still questions that need answering if the Boilermakers are going to compete for a second straight Big Ten West division title. Here are some of the most important.
Who’s catching it?
The Boilermakers made a significant splash early in Walters’ tenure with the addition of highly sought after transfer quarterback Hudson Card from Texas and they return freshman All-American running back Devin Mockobee. That’s the foundation of an excellent offense under new coordinator Graham Harrell. But if it’s going to truly move the ball the way the Boilers have in recent years, they will have to find some production from a group of talented but relatively inexperienced receivers.
Among the top options is Florida Atlantic transfer Jahmal Edrine, a big-bodied target at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds who was a downfield threat for the Owls last season. Returners Deion Burks, TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice have had moments with the Boilermakers over the last several seasons but have not yet stepped into central roles as they will be asked to do this year. Walters says the speedy Burks looks like an “action figure” on the field.
Meanwhile, tight end Garrett Miller, who has flashed significant potential since stepping on campus in 2019, could be poised for a breakout if he’s healthy after suffering a season-ending knee injury in fall camp last year. Also trying to get healthy is former four-star recruit Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, who has struggled with injuries in his three years with the Boilers but has been productive when he’s been on the field.
None of those players has ever been a true No. 1 target, but the Boilermakers are hoping it can grow into a greater-than-the-sum-of-its-parts group.
Will the offensive line gel?
This one will be tough to answer in camp with three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten center Gus Hartwig still working his way back from a torn ACL that cost him the final three games of last season.
While he recovers – it remains unclear if he’ll be ready for the start of the season – Purdue will have to integrate six transfers into its line rotation and find replacements for departed starters Eric Miller and Spencer Holstege.
It’s likely the Boilermakers will rely heavily on three-year Bowling Green starter Jalen Grant at one of the guard spots or at center if Hartwig isn’t ready. That has shifted Marcus Mbow, a freshman All-American at guard last year, to tackle for the time being, though it’s unclear whether he’ll stay there all year.
Mbow has been impressed by the newcomers, though settling on a regular rotation as quickly as possible will be a key in camp for a position at which chemistry is paramount.
“All of them,” Mbow said, when asked whether any of the transfer additions had stuck out to him over the summer or on the first day of camp. “Not just speaking as a teammate, but speaking honestly. All of them came in here and none of them are on any BS, any games, everybody’s here to work and that’s what makes me excited and makes me happy to work with them.”
Is Walters ready?
Walters has made a plethora of good moves since he was hired in December, bringing in a respected offensive mind in Harrell to run that side of the ball, remaking the roster through the transfer portal, energizing high school recruiting and giving up the reins on defensive play-calling to coordinator Kevin Kane so he can focus on head-coaching duties. Walters has been preparing for this moment since his first meeting as a student assistant with alma mater Colorado in 2009, he said this summer.
But Walters is about to face an array of new challenges as he gets his team set to face the Bulldogs. Ross-Ade Stadium will likely be packed for his debut with 39,000 season tickets already sold, the most for Purdue since 2008. Will Walters’ team be ready?
“I’m learning every day; I’m not perfect, I’m going to make mistakes,” Walters said. “I’m confident in the plan that we have, and I’m confident in the people we have in this facility, and I’m confident in the locker room, but at the end of the day I’m constantly learning and that will be the case for the rest of my career.”