Purdue football added a 16th commitment to its 2024 recruiting class Thursday when four-star athlete Koy Beasley chose the Boilermakers over offers from Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, among others. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Cincinnati native is the No. 124 player in the country, per 247 Sports, and the ninth-ranked athlete.
Beasley is listed as an athlete by the major recruiting services and could end up playing at a variety of positions, but the Boilermakers reportedly want him as a receiver to start. He certainly has the speed to do play there: Beasley has registered a 10.4 in the 100-meter dash and a reported 4.39 in the 40-yard run.
"Track fast which translates onto the football field," 247 national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote of Beasley. "Has excellent top end and acceleration. Has experience playing cornerback, safety and has been a good return man in high school. Shows good instincts, which, when coupled with his speed, allows him to play man to man while giving little separation to receivers.
"Good offensive player and ball skills show up on defense. Not as tall as other Top247 defensive backs, but does not have a bad build and can add weight. Could be an outside or nickel corner but his track speed, which is pushing elite, gives him big upside."
Beasley is the highest-ranked Boilermaker commitment since George Karlaftis (No. 27 nationally) and David Bell (No. 97) in the 2019 class and the sixth-highest-ranked commitment for the program in the recruiting rankings era (since 1999). He is the highest-ranked out-of-state commitment for the Boilermakers since defensive lineman Doug Van Dyke in 2003.
Check out how these uncommitted 2024 DB’s can fly 💨🏈 Bryce West | 22.2 MPH🏈 Koy Beasley | 21.7 MPH More Max Speed data available in our database 📈 pic.twitter.com/ENFbYeV1Kg— The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) October 31, 2022
Nor is Beasley's commitment an isolated success story for new coach Ryan Walters. Beasley is the second consensus four-star recruit the Boilermakers have landed this week, joining wide receiver Keonde Henry (No. 224 nationally) from Lake Dallas, Texas, and the third in the class, along with quarterback Marcos Davila (No. 271 in the country), also from Texas. For a former defensive coordinator whose claim to fame when he was hired was the innovative defensive looks he brought to Illinois, Walters has certainly not struggled to bring offensive talent into the fold early in his tenure in West Lafayette. As of Thursday, Walters' first recruiting class ranks No. 20 nationally, despite the new coach taking the job barely a year before the 2024 early signing period.
The high school recruiting success comes on the heels of a transfer portal recruiting season in which Walters added a host of potential difference-makers, most notably quarterback Hudson Card from Texas, one of the top signal-callers in the portal.
Walters clearly feels he is set up for success in West Lafayette.
“I feel like it’s a barely tapped resource,” the first-year coach told 247 Sports. “To get out here and see the campus, see the community and really realize how close you are to some major markets, I think this is a place that can be built to last and hopefully I’m here for a long time.
“We’ve got an airport on campus. We have one of the top aviation schools in the country so let’s take advantage of that. The university speaks for itself. One of the most beautiful campuses I’ve been on. The town takes care of it. This is as supportive a community I’ve been around. People feel that. I was shocked after I got here and I think recruits are equally shocked. They’re like 'We had no idea this place was like this.'"
The usual caveats apply about Walters not yet having coached a game and none of these high school commitments having signed a letter of intent, but it's clear at this point there is some significant juice behind the new coach's presence on the recruiting trail. If the Boilermakers can back it up this fall with some wins, the program's ceiling could climb a level.