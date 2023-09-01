Late Saturday morning, Purdue’s 2023 football team will run onto the field at Ross-Ade Stadium through a brand new entrance: The Tiller Tunnel, a tribute to Boilermakers coaching wins record-holder Joe Tiller.
The new entrance, on which the finishing touches were being placed early this week, signifies a new era for Purdue football. That era will be led by first-time head coach Ryan Walters, who will make his Boilermakers coaching debut when the Old Gold and Black takes on defending Mountain West champion Fresno State on Saturday.
Walters, fresh off turning Illinois’ defense into one of the most fearsome units in the country as the Illini’s coordinator, has tried in his first offseason to create a team that is competitive, tough and disciplined. Those are the three words the coach has stressed through the spring, summer and into fall camp as he tries to build on and improve the culture he inherited from former coach Jeff Brohm.
“That’s all we’re about,” offensive lineman Jalen Grant said. “We’ve got CTD tape. You do something bad at practice, you’re going to come up on the tape and everyone on the team is going to see it. So it just gives you that much more drive and passion to do your job. You don’t want the whole team on film to see you not doing what you’re supposed to do.”
Walters hopes and believes that focus will put the Boilermakers in position to defend the Big Ten West division title they won last season before Brohm left West Lafayette to become the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater. Departing too were a slew of key players, including quarterback Aidan O’Connell, wide receiver Charlie Jones and safety Jalen Graham.
Walters did what he could to replace the lost production and dipped into the transfer portal to bring in a bevy of new faces to fit the systems he wants to run on offense and defense.
“I’m excited for this season, first and foremost, because of the guys we have in the locker room,” Walters said. “They have embraced us with open arms, the new staff, the change in culture.”
Here is a look at the Boilermakers.
Greatest asset: Devin Mockobee
Purdue’s top running back turned down a scholarship offer from Navy to play for the Boilermakers as a walk-on, then burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman with more than 1,200 total yards and nine touchdowns on his way to Freshman All-American honors. One of Walters’ first moves was to put the Boonville native on scholarship.
After running for 968 yards on 5.0 yards per carry last season, the player nicknamed “Soap” by former Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay for his slipperiness will try to become just the seventh Boilers back and first since Kory Sheets in 2008 to reach 1,000 yards on the ground.
Having him in the backfield gives the offense, which is breaking in a new quarterback in Hudson Card, several new receivers and a handful of newcomers along the offensive line. Mockobee can be relied for production out of the backfield as a runner and as part of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s new passing scheme.
Biggest question
mark: Cornerback
The Boilermakers lost their top three cornerbacks from last season, with Cory Trice and 2017 Indiana Mr. Football Reese Taylor heading to the NFL and Jamari Brown transferring to Mississippi State less than two weeks before the new campaign was set to begin.
The Boilers will start a pair of transfers in Marquis Wilson from Penn State and Markevious Brown from Mississippi. Both are former four-star recruits and they have some experience, but they will be stepping into full-time starting roles for the first time. Their backups are a junior college transfer (Botros Alisandro from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah) and a freshman (Derrick Rogers Jr., who was originally recruited as a wide receiver).
The position is thin and will be tested against teams such as Syracuse, Ohio State and Wisconsin (yes, the Badgers are going to throw the ball this year).
X-factor:
Defensive line
The defensive scheme Walters pioneered and brought with him from Illinois relies on creating chaos up front to confuse opposing quarterbacks. The system tries to create pressures in a variety of ways and from an array of angles and to do that it needs defensive linemen who can move and fight off blocks.
The Boilers lost honorable mention All-Big Ten linemen Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate, and Branson Deen to transfer, but bring back former top in-state recruit Cole Brevard to anchor the line as the nose tackle and potential impact transfers in Jeffrey M’Ba from Auburn and Malik Langham from Vanderbilt.
On the edge, Purdue feels it has a bona fide star in Nic Scourton (formerly known as Nic Caraway), a four-star recruit who had two sacks and a forced fumble as a freshman last season and who could be the best player on this defense.
“Nic loves ball. He eats, breathes, sleeps football,” Walters said. “I think what we do defensively sort of heightens what he’s good at, and it will showcase what he’s able to do from an athletic standpoint and really allow him to flourish as a defensive player and hopefully a dominant one in this conference.”
The Boilers’ front will look different than last season, but the talent is there for it to make Walters’ system sing if the newcomers jell quickly.
Biggest game: Illinois, Sept. 30
Walters’ matchup against his former team is a swing game for both teams as they try to maintain the level they have reached in recent years. With a tough nonconference slate featuring Virginia Tech and Syracuse in addition to Fresno State, this divisional matchup could be a must-win if Purdue is to go bowling.
Season will be a success if …
The Boilermakers reach a bowl game for a third consecutive year. Purdue hasn’t accomplished that feat since playing a postseason game in each of Tiller’s first eight seasons (1997 to 2004) and Walters getting to a bowl in his first year would be a significant accomplishment considering the losses from last year’s team.