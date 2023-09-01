3 Storylines vs. Fresno State

3 Storylines vs. Fresno State

New face, old place: New Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters will make his debut at Ross-Ade Stadium, which is in its 100th season as Purdue’s football home. In addition to the construction of the new Tiller Tunnel for player entrances, the stadium’s south end zone was revamped in the offseason, creating new seating that will house the student section.

Air it out ... sort of: New Boilers offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who previously led offenses at North Texas, USC and West Virginia, played quarterback for the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech in the pass-happy “air raid” system. Harrell runs a modified version of that system, which allows for more balance offensively.

Defending champs: Fresno State started 1-4 last season but won its final nine games, including a victory over Boise State in the Mountain West championship game. The Bulldogs, in the second year of their second stint under coach Jeff Tedford, lost star quarterback Jake Haener to the NFL but return seven starters from a defense which gave up just 3.6 yards per play in its final three games of 2022.

Prediction: Purdue 24,

Fresno State 20