After losing, injury-riddled seasons in 2019 and 2020, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s tenure hung in the balance entering 2021.
He and the Boilermakers responded with the program’s best campaign in nearly two decades, going above .500 in the regular season for the first time since 2006, winning nine games for the first time since 2003, pulling two top-five upsets and capping the season with a wild 48-45 overtime win over rising and heavily favored Tennessee in a de facto road game in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.
That campaign cemented Brohm’s place in West Lafayette. He’s likely there until he decides to leave – with coach Scott Satterfield feeling the heat at Louisville, Brohm’s alma mater, that’s not out of the question – and with job security in hand the sixth-year coach can try to push Purdue another up another rung in the Big Ten pecking order, into the ranks of perennial West Division contenders.
That won’t be easy with the team’s best player on offense (Biletnikoff Award finalist wide receiver David Bell) and defense (All-American edge rusher George Karlaftis) now in the NFL, but the Boilers return a bevy of important pieces and Brohm has been pleased with his team’s offseason attitude.
“I like our collection of guys on our team,” Brohm said in July. “I think we have a great group of young men who are hungry. They play with a chip on their shoulder, they work extremely hard, they’re out to prove themselves, and those guys are a lot of fun to coach.
“We haven’t gotten there by any means. We’re looking forward to trying to make strides this year and improve upon that win total, but it’s going to be a challenge.”
Here’s a look at the Boilermakers.
Greatest asset: Aidan O’Connell
It’s hard to put a price on a seasoned veteran behind center. After Purdue held battles for the starting quarterback job in four of Brohm’s first five seasons at the helm, there was no doubt O’Connell would be the man this year.
The sixth-year senior was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten honoree last season after throwing for more than 3,700 yards and 28 touchdowns despite starting just nine games and setting a Purdue record with a .716 completion percentage.
While not particularly mobile, O’Connell can make all the throws and will have a chance this year to prove he was more than the guy throwing the ball to David Bell.
Biggest game: at Minnesota, Oct. 1
Purdue lost to the Golden Gophers 20-13 at Ross-Ade Stadium last season despite outgaining the visitors 448-300 (O’Connell had 371 passing yards to 169 for Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan).
That loss kept the Boilers out of the running for the Big Ten West title down the stretch despite a head-to-head win over eventual division champion Iowa.
This year, the road matchup with P.J. Fleck’s team is Purdue’s first division game and the winner will stake a claim to West contender along with the Hawkeyes and Wisconsin.
Biggest question mark: Secondary
The Boilermakers return plenty of experience in the defensive backfield, including cornerback Cory Trice, honorable mention All-Big Ten safeties Jalen Graham (who also plays linebacker) and Cam Allen and jack-of-all-trades Chris Jefferson. Indiana transfer Reese Taylor, the 2017 Indiana Mr. Football who broke up seven passes for the Hoosiers in 2020, is a talented replacement for honorable mention All-Big Ten corner Dedrick Mackey, who picked off three passes.
So what’s the concern? Well, last year this secondary had the luxury of Karlaftis wreaking havoc off the edge and forcing quick throws. Without him for much of 2020, the Boilermakers ranked 92nd nationally in opponent passer rating (compared to 46th last year). Can the pass defense hold up if the Boilers don’t get as much pressure on the quarterback? Somewhat ominously, Brohm said the passing game was “too easy” for the offense in a scrimmage in mid-August. Meanwhile, Graham and Trice have dealt with minor camp injuries and Brohm is not yet certain they’ll be available Week 1.
X-factor(s): The former Hawkeyes
After losing Bell and Milton Wright (Bell’s heir apparent as the top receiver who reportedly is off the team because of academic issues), Purdue raided division rival Iowa to bolster its receiver corps. Transferring in were Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year Charlie Jones and Swiss Army knife Tyrone Tracy. In theory, Jones will provide the over-the-top threat Wright would have, and Tracy will take the place of Jackson Anthrop, a running back/receiver hybrid whose athleticism made him a threat.
If they are capable of handling larger pass-catching loads, O’Connell and Brohm could help make them both stars.
Season will be a success if ...
The Boilermakers win the Big Ten West. Purdue was arguably the second-best team in the division last year behind Wisconsin and the Badgers lost a lot on defense. Though they return super sophomore running back Braelon Allen, there are plenty of question marks in Madison. The Boilers have a manageable schedule – their inter-divisional games are against Indiana, Maryland and Penn State – and if they can be stout up front, they might be able to hang around when they visit Camp Randall Stadium on Oct 22. The next step is there to be taken.