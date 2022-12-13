When new Purdue head football coach Ryan Walters met with his players for the first time Tuesday afternoon, he had an opening order of business in mind:
Put running back Devin Mockobee on scholarship.
"First, where's Devin at?" Walters said upon walking into the meeting room. "Obviously, I played against y'all. When I found out he was a walk-on, I went, 'What the hell's going on over there? So, first order of business, I'm going to pull rank right now and you're on scholarship."
Walters paused to let the rest of the team cheer for Mockobee, who raised his arms in the air in triumph.
"I guess that's what it feels like to flex a little bit as a head coach," Walters said when the applause died down.
First order of business, @Coach_Walters had an announcement to make 👀 pic.twitter.com/0m5BeWvm3x— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 14, 2022
Mockobee, who joined Purdue as a walk-on prior to the 2021 season out of Boonville, earned his scholarship with a stellar redshirt freshman season this year in which he has totaled 1,168 yards and nine touchdowns despite not getting a carry in the season-opener against Penn State. He ran for 920 yards on 5.1 yards per carry and with 80 rushing yards in the Citrus Bowl against LSU can become Purdue's first 1,000-yard rusher since Kory Sheets reached the milestone in 2008. Mockobee has run for 100 yards in a game four times and also has 29 receptions for 248 yards.
Devin Mockobee 68 yard run!!! He got in for the 2 yard TD on the next play! #Purdue pic.twitter.com/sbMcgko5Ej— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 1, 2022
Mockobee's campaign earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and honorable mention Freshman All-American recognition from College Football News. On Dec. 8, shortly after former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm departed to become the head coach at Louisville, Mockobee announced he would return to Purdue despite Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay joining Brohm with the Cardinals.
DL coach Mark Hagen joining Brohm
Shortly after Brohm's departure for Louisville, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski announced co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen would call the defensive plays in the Citrus Bowl. He also mentioned he'd like Hagen to stay on under the new Purdue staff.
"Obviously Mark's players respond really well to him and he provides an air of stability and confidence on that side of the ball," Bobinski said. "We appreciate what Mark does, his players play hard for him, he's a bulldog of a recruiter, he fits our place in lots of good ways."
Despite Bobinski's wishes, it appears as though Hagen will not be remaining at Purdue. He will reportedly join Brohm in Louisville following the Citrus Bowl, robbing the Boilermakers of a recruiter who helped the Boilermakers land hyper-athletic four-star freshman defensive end Nic Caraway, among others.
His fellow co-defensive coordinator on this year's Boilermakers team, Ron English, has already followed Brohm to Louisville, meaning Walters will almost certainly need to hire a new defensive coordinator as he builds his staff this month.