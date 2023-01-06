Purdue football had already seen a number of its most important players make decisions on their future prior to this week. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, tight end Payne Durham, offensive lineman Spencer Holstege and defensive backs Jalen Graham and Cory Trice decided to depart, while defensive tackles Branson Deen and Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson entered the transfer portal with the option to return (quarterback Brady Allen did the same) and honorable mention Freshman All-American running back Devin Mockobee announced his decision to return (followed shortly by new coach Ryan Walters putting him on scholarship).
In the last few days, many of the remaining Boilermakers who had not announced their plans for next season have done so. Here is a look at the Boilers' roster churn.
Reese Taylor declares for the NFL Draft
Taylor, a cornerback who started his collegiate career at Indiana after earning Indiana Mr. Football honors in 2017 as a quarterback at Ben Davis – he was the first in a line of Mr. Football winners to choose an in-state school, a streak which now stands at six – played one year for the Boilermakers after transferring from Purdue's in-state rival. Acting as one of three cornerbacks in a rotation with Trice and Kentucky transfer Jamari Brown, Taylor had a productive campaign, notching a career-high 34 tackles, one for loss, an interception, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He also returned a punt 22 yards against Syracuse.
He had a solid college career as a returner and defensive back, with his best campaign coming in 2020 with Indiana, when he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten returner and he broke up seven passes on defense. He also caught 28 passes for 174 yards and ran 15 times for 83 yards as a true freshman in 2018. He'll have a chance to stick in the NFL somewhere as an all-purpose player.
Taylor's departure, along with Trice's, leave the Boilermakers thin at corner. Thankfully ...
Bevy of contributors announce their returns
Brown, who has been at Purdue for two years after spending two seasons with Kentucky, was among those who in recent days have announced their intentions to play another season for the Boilermakers. Brown has been a productive player for the Boilers the last two years, breaking up nine passes (three this season), picking off three passes (all this season) and totaling 15 tackles, two for loss and a sack this year. He is line to start at cornerback next year and has two years of eligibility left.
Here is a brief look at the other players who have announced their return in recent days.
Marcus Mbow, OL: The redshirt freshman played right guard so well for Purdue this year he earned freshman All-American honors. He still has three years of eligibility left and helped open holes for a vastly improved Boiler running game this season. Like Mockobee, there was no real reason to expect he would leave, but in the transfer portal era, confirmation is always helpful, especially with a new coach.
Eric Miller, OL: Miller has been a four-year contributor and two-year starter on the line for the Boilermakers and started next to Mbow at right tackle at the end of this year. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will likely be one of the offense's most important leaders next season.
"My five years at this world-class institution have been incredible," Miller wrote in a statement posted on social media. "The moments we've had and the relationships I've made will last a lifetime and I wouldn't trade them for the world.
"West Lafayette has become a second home for me. The support of the community and the best fans in the country make Purdue unlike anywhere else in the country.
"I believe in the vision Coach Walters has for the future of the Purdue football program and am super excited to be a part of it. Boilermaker Nation: Let's run it back one more time."
Daniel Johnson, OL: A transfer from Kent State last offseason who stepped into a starting role at right tackle after a back injury forced Cam Craig to leave football, Johnson suffered a knee injury of his own and missed the back half of the season. He could fit in at right tackle while Miller slides back over to left tackle, where the latter started the 2022 campaign.
OC Brothers, LB: The Auburn transfer who joined Purdue prior to the 2021 campaign has played in 24 games over the last two seasons and contributed significantly, notching 42 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups this year. He's a likely starter at linebacker heading into 2022 and has two years of eligibility left.
Scotty Humpich, LB/DE: Humpich played linebacker for four years at Murray State prior to his arrival at Purdue and is returning for a sixth season of college football after appearing in 13 games in his first season with the Boilermakers. He acted mainly as an edge rusher for Purdue, collecting 16 tackles, 1 1/2 for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. He can act as a LEO (a linebacker/defensive end hybrid) in addition to his pass-rushing ability.