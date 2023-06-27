The new college football calendar instituted for the 2022-23 season called for a pair of transfer-portal entry windows, one of them from Dec. 5 through Jan. 18 and another from April 15 through April 30. The latter window was designed to let players who saw the depth-chart writing on the wall after spring practice look for other options elsewhere.
Now that spring has turned to summer, the flurry of roster movement set off by that post-spring portal entry window has largely died down and teams are in the process of putting the finishing touches on their 2023 rosters. This week, the Journal Gazette is looking at post-spring portal movements for Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana. For the first installment in the series, on Notre Dame, click here.
Next up is Purdue, which has substantially remade its roster this offseason, bringing in players who fit the aggressive style new coach Ryan Walters wants to play. Here is a look at all of the changes.
Additions
Markevious Brown, CB, Mississippi
Years of eligibility left: 2
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
Brown was a four-star recruit out of IMG Academy – alma mater of Boilermakers basketball star Zach Edey – and played 18 games over two seasons for the Rebels, including all 13 last year, when he had 19 tackles, one for loss, and two pass breakups. He is one of a large group of newcomers at corner (more on that below) who will try to make up for the losses of NFL draft pick Cory Trice, 2017 Indiana Mr. Football Reese Taylor and others from the position group.
Tour of Talent: South Florida's Top 10 Cornerbacks (Class of 2021) Markevious Brown, a 6-feet, 158-pound Rising Star product shows man to man coverage at Rising 9th & 10th grade camp
Luke Griffin, OL, Missouri
Years of eligibility left: 2
Measurables: 6-5, 328
Griffin played in 33 games over the last three seasons with the Tigers, starting seven of them, all at left guard. He is a key piece in rebuilding a Boilermakers offensive line which lost fixtures Spencer Holstege (UCLA) and Eric Miller (Louisville, with former Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm) to the transfer portal this offseason. He'll battle with Bowling Green transfer Jalen Grant for a starting guard slot.
The best part of Luke Griffin's game last year was his ability to cut block from the backside - especially on stretch plays. It showed up numerous times against both Arkansas & South Carolina.
Braxton Myers, CB, Mississippi
Years of eligibility left: 4
Measurables: 6-1, 190
Like Brown, Myers is one of a group of four cornerbacks the Boilermakers have added from the portal this summer – former Stanford corner Salim Turner-Muhammad was brought into the fold over the winter – and he joins Brown as erstwhile Rebels recruited to West Lafayette by former Ole Miss CBs coach Sam Carter, whom Walters brought in to coach the position at Purdue. Myers was a four-star recruit out of high school, a one-time USC commit who flipped to the Rebels close to Signing Day but did not play as a true freshman in 2022.
Four-star Texas DB Braxton Myers backed off his commitment to USC on Wednesday. Ole Miss now leads the way in FutureCast predictions to land his commitment
Jeffrey M'Ba, DL, Auburn
Years of eligibility left: 2
Measurables: 6-6, 313
M'Ba, a native of Gabon, a small country in western Africa, started his career at Independence Community College, where he dominated to the tune of 50 tackles and 15 TFLs in two seasons, making him the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country during the 2022 offseason. He landed at Auburn, where he had a sack and a forced fumble in 10 games and now joins a Purdue defensive front trying to overcome the losses of All-Big Ten tackles Lawrence Johnson (to Auburn, coincidentally), a Snider graduate, and Branson Deen.
SACK DE JEFFREY M'BA
Malik Langham, DL, Vanderbilt
Years of eligibility left: 1
Measurables: 6-5, 308
Langham joins M'Ba as SEC transfers to Purdue's defensive line. He played 33 games over the last three years for the Commodores after transferring following a season at Florida, where he signed as a four-star recruit in the 2018 class. He will compete for snaps at defensive end following a season in which he made 13 tackles, including 1/2 for loss, with Vanderbilt in 2022.
Watch Malik Langham's top highlights!
Bennett Meredith, QB, Arizona State
Years of eligibility left: 4
Measurables: 6-3, 195
Purdue lost its top four quarterbacks from last year's depth chart with Aidan O'Connell moving on to the NFL, Austin Burton running out of eligibility and Brady Allen and Michael Alaimo transferring. Purdue brought in presumptive starter Hudson Card from Texas just weeks after introducing Walters as the head coach in December and added Meredith in May as insurance. The former Sun Devil was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Hoover, Alabama, and did not play as a freshman. He completed 64% of his passes for more than 5,300 yards and 47 touchdowns in 20 games as a high school starter.
Streak SNAPPED! Alabama's Hoover busted #4 Thompson's 27-game winning streak behind QB Bennett Meredith's 81 yard GW drive in the final minutes
Preston Nichols, OL, UNLV
Years of eligibility left: 1
Measurables: 6-2, 290
Nichols, like Grant and Griffin, is another potential mauler at guard, where he has started for the last four years, three with FCS Charleston Southern and in 2022 with UNLV, where he was the first-stringer for all 12 games for an improved Rebels team.
Marquis Wilson, CB, Penn State
Years of eligibility left: 1
Measurables: 5-11, 180
Wilson is the most experienced of the newcomers Purdue brought in at corner, having played 37 games over the last four seasons for the Nittany Lions, starting two. A four-star recruit out of high school, Wilson had 18 tackles, 1 1/2 for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble as a reserve defensive back last season and should be in line to start on the outside unless Brown or Myers is better than expected.
"Oh my God‼️"Craziest INT you'll see all Penn State camp, courtesy of Marquis Wilson.
Botros Alisandro, CB, Snow College
Years of eligibility left: 3
Measurables: 6-1, 185
Alisandro took a winding road to Purdue as he did not play in 2021 because his junior college canceled its season during the coronavirus pandemic. He transferred to Snow in Ephraim, Utah – a long way from home in Manchester, New Hampshire – and intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and added three pass breakups in his lone season there. He worked out in the offseason with Wilson, who recommended him to Purdue after committing to the Boilermakers himself.
Jahmal Edrine, WR, Florida Atlantic
Years of eligibility left: 3
Measurables: 6-3, 210
Edrine is Purdue's main addition at receiver this year after losing All-American Charlie Jones to the NFL. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native was explosive as a redshirt freshman with the Owls, hauling in 39 passes for 570 yards and six touchdowns, including a 39-yard reception in a 28-26 loss to Purdue in West Lafayette in September. He joins a receiver room which severely lacks proven commodities and could emerge as a top target for Card with a strong summer.
catch from Jahmal Edrine!
Departures
Jacob Wahlberg, LB, Western Michigan
Wahlberg was a breakout player in 2022, notching 41 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble while helping fill in for injured star Jalen Graham in the middle of the year, but the Boilermakers are loaded with young talent at the second level.
Brady Allen, QB, Louisville
Allen, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Football, a four-star recruit and one of the most prolific passers in state history, entered the portal just after the Boilermakers brought in Card in December, then pulled his name out and went through spring practice with Purdue before joining Brohm with the Cardinals.
Collin Sullivan, WR, Undecided
Sullivan played 17 games over two seasons for the Boilermakers, but only made two catches for 10 yards and seemed to be outside of the regular rotation at the end of spring practice.
Brandon Calloway, CB, Georgia Southern
Calloway played in nine games last season, but was part of the cornerback exodus which led to Purdue bringing in such a large class from the portal.
Milton Wright, WR, NFL
Wright was Purdue's projected No. 1 receiver heading into 2022 after catching 57 passes for 732 yards and seven touchdowns as the second option behind Biletnikoff Award finalist David Bell the year before, but he ended up not playing at all, reportedly because of academic issues. He officially entered the transfer portal April 30, but did not sign and earlier this month was declared eligible for the NFL's supplemental draft, to be held July 11.
Tee Denson, CB, Undecided
Denson came to Purdue from the portal last offseason after a couple of promising seasons at Kansas State, but did not play in a game in 2022 because of sports hernia surgery. This spring, he moved from cornerback to safety.
Eric Miller, OL, Louisville
Miller played 41 games and started 29 over five seasons with the Boilermakers, including starting all 14 games last season, splitting his time between the tackle spots. He joins Allen as Boilers to follow Brohm to the coach's new destination.
King Doerue, RB, California
Doerue was a part of Purdue's running backs rotation for four years, notching 1,145 yards and 10 touchdowns in all while adding 47 catches, 381 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air. He played only four games last year because of a calf injury and is now blocked by Freshman All-American back Devin Mockobee.
Broc Thompson, WR, Retired
Thompson transferred from Marshall prior to the 2021 season and caught 30 passes for 457 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, including 217 yards and two scores in Purdue's wild 48-45 win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. That performance came with Thompson playing on two injured knees and he never really recovered, sitting out much of the 2022 season and now hanging up his cleats to begin a career in coaching.