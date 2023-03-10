CHICAGO – Entering Friday, Purdue had lost five of its previous six games against Rutgers. In those defeats, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter felt there was a common thread: the Scarlet Knights played with more toughness than his team.
He challenged his players to ensure that did not happen again and the fifth-ranked Boilermakers responded, overcoming a 12-point first-half deficit on the way to a 70-65 triumph in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at the United Center.
“I just thought they had a little bit more edge than we’ve had here the past three, four years in the games,” Painter said. “Not to say we were tougher than them (Friday), but we were much better than we’ve been. We just had to be a little grimy. We’ve got to be grimy and tough on the defensive end.”
Top-seeded Purdue (27-5), which is looking for its second conference tournament title and first since 2009, will face the bracket’s Cinderella team, No. 13 seed Ohio State (16-18), in the semifinals today. The Buckeyes topped fourth-seeded Michigan State 68-58 on Friday one day after topping No. 5 seed Iowa.
The Boilermakers, winners of three in a row after losing four of their previous six games, got 20 points and nine rebounds from Mason Gillis and 16 points and 11 rebounds from Sporting News national player of the year Zach Edey against the Scarlet Knights.
Gillis made his first six shots from the floor and finished 7 of 8. He was determined to answer Painter’s call for more grit.
“I just went into the game knowing they have out-competed us, out-toughed us the past couple years,” Gillis said. “I knew my mentality was I had to get on the boards and set that tone, and then just the rest is it.”
Rutgers (19-14) led 36-33 after a Cliff Omoruyi bucket with 17:22 left, but Gillis evened the score with a 3-pointer from the corner off a pass from Braden Smith, kicking off a run of hot shooting for the Boilermakers which saw the favorites drain five 3s in a 7:54 span. David Jenkins Jr. knocked in a pair of contested, pull-up 3s at the end of the shot clock during that stretch and later kicked to Ethan Morton for the last of the string of long-range shots, which put Purdue up 50-46.
“In the early shot clock, we run our offense,” said Jenkins, who scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting. “But Paint(er) says, when it’s seven or eight seconds or below, go and get it. I light up at that. And just go get it.”
At that moment, Painter interjected, with a smile: “Good coaching.”
Gillis added a shot-clock-beater of his own in the final minute with a floater released an instant before the horn sounded to give the Boilers their biggest lead at 66-57.
That shot helped the Boilermakers overcome a frantic charge down the stretch from the Scarlet Knights, who turned up their defensive pressure and forced four turnovers and a series of jump balls in the final 4:28 as Purdue struggled to get the ball across halfcourt and break Rutgers’ trapping press.
“Just be fundamentally sound,” Painter said of where the Boilermakers need to improve in their press-break offense. “You sound like you’re 80 years old when you’re telling them to jump stop and be fundamentally sound, but it’s careless passing, and you have to be better with it. You’ve got to take care of the basketball.”
Purdue committed 11 turnovers all told, off which Rutgers scored 12 points.
Rutgers made three of its first four shots from 3-point range, including a pair of 3s from Paul Mulcahy, to open a 17-5 lead less than 6:30 into the game. The Scarlet Knights led 20-10 after a Cam Spencer 3 with 9:41 to play in the half.
The Boilers answered with a 9-0 run, including six points from Gillis and a 3-point play from Jenkins, who was fouled while knocking in a jumper from the foul line. Gillis capped the spurt with a backdoor cut for a layup off a pass from Smith, who had eight points and five assists.
Edey followed with back-to-back old-fashioned 3-point plays with strong moves then Gillis beat the first-half buzzer with a 3 from the top of the key on another pass from Smith to make it a 29-28 Boilers edge at halftime.
Purdue started 1 for 9 from beyond the arc and finished 7 for 20. Rutgers missed 12 of its last 15 3s.
“I think Purdue’s the best team in the country, and they’re definitely a 1 seed in the tournament,” said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, whose team will have to wait for Sunday to see if it has earned an NCAA Tournament bid. “If they weren’t in our league, they probably wouldn’t have many losses at all.”