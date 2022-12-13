Purdue has hired former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new head football coach, the Boilermakers announced this morning.
Walters coordinated the No. 1 scoring defense in the country this season and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football. He was named 247 Sports' Defensive Coordinator of the Year and On3's Coordinator of the Year.
Monetary terms of Walters' five-year contract were not released.
Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in FBS, older than only Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, South Alabama's Kane Wommack and Oregon's Dan Lanning.
"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Walters said in a statement. "I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President (Mitch) Daniels for this incredible opportunity.
"Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!"
Walters has been the defensive coordinator for Illinois for the last two seasons and prior to that held the same position at Missouri for three years. He took over an Illini defense that ranked 97th in scoring and 114th in yards given up in 2020 and turned it into one of the best units in the country this season, ranking No. 2 in yards per game and No. 3 in yards per play.
Illinois went 8-4, though Purdue's 31-24 win over the Illini in Champaign in November cost Walters' club a Big Ten West title. The Boilermaker offense under former coach Jeff Brohm scored more points against the Illini than any other team this season, but quarterback Aidan O'Connell gained just 5.9 yards per pass attempt.
"We are thrilled for Coach Ryan Walters and his family to join us here at Purdue University," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement.
"From an early point in the search process, Coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference. His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor.
"With that in mind, we look forward to the culture and atmosphere of success he and his staff will instill in and around our football program, and we see him as a perfect fit for our University and this community."
Walters replaces Brohm, who last week ended his six-year tenure with the Boilermakers to take the head coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater. He took a significant portion of the Boilermakers' staff with him, including co-defensive coordinator Ron English, wide receivers coach Garrick McGee and running backs coach Chris Barclay. Co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen will reportedly join Brohm after Purdue's Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU on Jan. 2.
Bobinski said last week Purdue co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, Jeff Brohm's brother, would be the Boilermakers' interim coach for the bowl game. Walters will observe preparations for the bowl game, the Boilermakers said in a statement, and will spend the rest of December filling out his Boilermakers staff.
His first order of business will likely be shoring up the Boilers' 2023 recruiting class. National signing day is Dec. 21, and the Boilermakers have had five players decommit from their class since Brohm's departure. Several have already committed to Louisville.
Walters is the first first-time head coach the Boilermakers have hired to lead their program since tapping Leon Burtnett in 1982. Burtnett went 21-34-1 during five seasons.
The Aurora, Colorado, native played safety at Colorado from 2004 to 2008 and then started his coaching career as a student assistant with the Buffaloes. He was a position coach at Arizona, North Texas, Memphis and Missouri before getting to coordinate his own defense for the first time in 2018.
Colorado also had a head coach opening this cycle. The Buffaloes hired Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.