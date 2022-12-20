New Purdue football coach Ryan Walters has made the most important coaching hires of his young tenure, bringing in West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell for the same job and poaching Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane, with whom he worked the last two years as Illinois defensive coordinator, to lead Purdue’s defense, the Boilermakers announced Tuesday.
The moves were widely reported in the days following Walters’ hire to replace Jeff Brohm, who is now the head coach at Louisville, but were officially announced the day before early National Signing Day as Purdue tries to stave off a wave of decommitments from the 2023 class Brohm put together.
The hire of Harrell is a sign of Walters’ commitment to maintaining the wide-open, high-octane offensive identity which has served the Boilermakers well and which Brohm cultivated for six years.
Despite his background as a defensive coach and his stint at a ground-based, three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust Illinois program the last two years, Walters signaled he would go this direction when he was introduced as Purdue head coach.
“On offense, we will be creative, we will be explosive, both in the air and on the ground,” the 36-year-old Walters said. “We’ll be strategically aggressive and we’re going to put up points on the board and we’re going to put them up on the board in bunches.”
If points is what Walters wants, Harrell will likely provide them. The 37-year-old former Texas Tech quarterback played (and starred) for the late Mike Leach with the Red Raiders, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2008 and setting an NCAA record for career touchdown passes with 134 in the Leach-pioneered Air Raid offense, which relies on a series of short, quick passes to keep defenses on their heels and counter talent deficiencies.
Harrell has taken those principles and implemented them – in modified form; no one adhered to pure Air Raid principles as closely as Leach – in offensive coordinator stops at North Texas (2016-18), USC (2019-21) and then with the Mountaineers. West Virginia averaged 30.6 points this season, up from 25.2 the year before Harrell’s arrival, finding a balance with 227.5 passing yards per game and 171.5 yards per contest on the ground.
“I played against Graham and always respected his knowledge and the way he approaches the game of football,” Walters, who was in the Big 12 at Colorado when Harrell was at conference foe Texas Tech, said in a statement. “When I got into this profession, I really kept an eye on his career. He is very innovative in the passing game and gets creative with the run game.”
Kane is getting his first opportunity as a Power Five coordinator, though he was associate head coach with Illinois and coordinated defenses at SMU and Northern Illinois from 2016 to 2020. The 39-year-old former Kansas linebacker also crossed paths with Walters as a collegiate player and led a position group at Illinois which featured Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas combining for the most quarterback hits in the nation among edge-rushing teammates.
Kane’s 2019 SMU team led the nation in sacks per game (3.92) and his Northern Illinois charges were No. 1 nationally in tackles for loss per contest (8.8) in 2017.
“I got to see, first-hand, his football IQ and ability to connect and develop young men,” Walters said in his statement. “His position group steadily improved throughout the two years we were together at Illinois. ... He is ready to lead an entire unit in the Big Ten.”
It remains unclear if Kane will call the defensive plays or whether Walters will handle those duties, as he did at Illinois.
The new Purdue head coach believes his defensive scheme is unique and wants to ensure the system is in good hands before turning it over to a subordinate.
“I’m not shy in saying I think I’m the best defensive coordinator in the country right now,” Walters said when he was hired. “The defensive side of the ball has to be taken care of. If that’s with me, then that needs to be with me, but if I feel comfortable with the staff we bring in and their abilities to do it at as high a level as I could or better, then I’ll do what’s best for the program.”