Nebraska spent Wednesday’s 81-65 loss to No. 14 Indiana desperately trying to get the ball out of the hands of preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis. With double- and even triple-teams coming at him from all directions, Jackson-Davis dished 10 assists on his way to the third triple-double in Hoosiers history.
It would be no surprise if the Cornhuskers were to try a similar strategy today against Purdue big man Zach Edey, the leading candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year as the season reaches its one-third mark. Like Jackson-Davis, however, Edey will happily spread the ball around if opponents key on him.
“This year I’m kind of the No. 1 option on the team, so teams are going to focus their game plans on me defensively,” Edey said. “Some teams leave me one on one, some teams choose to double. We’ll find that out pretty early and we just play off that. … I just try to find the open man.”
Entering the fourth-ranked Boilermakers’ matchup at Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena, the 7-foot-4 Edey is the nation’s fourth-leading scorer at 23.2 points per game and second-leading rebounder with 13.3 per contest. He is shooting better than 60% from the field and has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, the longest streak for a Purdue player since Glenn Robinson did it in separate stretches of 19 and nine games in 1993-94.
Edey does not yet have more than three assists in a game this year, but he has made defenses pay for focusing on him. His Purdue teammates have helped by cutting to open space and knocking down open shots when they have opportunities.
The result has been an offense that is No. 1 in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings, scoring more than 79 points per game.
“Playing with Z, it just makes it easy on us because he demands so much attention,” said Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, who had 12 points and six rebounds in the Boilermakers’ 85-66 win over Hofstra on Wednesday. “With the way he can pass out of the post, score, all of these things, we just have to play off of him and we’ve been able to do that so far.”
The Boilermakers have used that offensive blueprint to start the season a perfect 9-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten play. A win over the Cornhuskers would push them to 10-0 for just the fourth time in the last 85 seasons.
Nebraska (6-4, 0-1) is coming off a last-place finish in the Big Ten and dropped its conference opener to the Hoosiers, but Purdue coach Matt Painter insisted the Cornhuskers are more dangerous than in recent years. Proof of that came Sunday, when Nebraska upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53, its third straight win over a high-major opponent.
“It speaks for itself, to be able to go in on the road and beat a top-10 team, a team that’s owned Nebraska in the last 10 years,” Painter said. “Those guys stepped up and played really well.”
“Their speed on their cuts concerns everybody,” the 18th-year Boilermakers coach added. “They’re really moving well without the basketball. … (Nebraska coach) Fred (Hoiberg) runs a lot of really good action, so this is going to be a tough matchup for us. I think it’s a tough matchup for a lot of people, just with their interior play, the way they use their dribble and their ability to cut and pass.”
The Cornhuskers run their offense through 6-8 sixth-year senior forward Derrick Walker, who is averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 73% from the field.
Nebraska was without second-leading scorer Sam Griesel (11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists per game) in the loss to the Hoosiers. He was dealing with an illness, but practiced in a limited capacity Friday and the Cornhuskers are hopeful he will be available against Purdue.
The Boilermakers are unsure whether they will have starting power forward Mason Gillis against Nebraska as the redshirt junior continues to recover from the weightlifting-related back injury which has kept him out the last two games. Furst has started in Gillis’s place in those contests and averaged 11 points and four rebounds while shooting 64% from the field.