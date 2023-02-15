In the first three months of the college basketball season, Purdue suffered one loss.
Then, in an eight-day span between Feb. 4 and Sunday, the Boilermakers lost twice in three games. A 64-58 loss to Northwestern on Sunday, in which the Wildcats ended the game on a 17-3 run to drop the Boilers from the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll, left the Gold and Black searching for answers for the first time this season.
In recent days, Purdue has been able to put that defeat – and its loss a week earlier to Indiana in Bloomington – in perspective. The Boilermakers, ranked No. 3 in the poll, still lead the Big Ten by two games with five to play and they’re still on track to earn the program’s first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed since 1996. All is not yet lost in West Lafayette.
“We’ve had a pretty special season so far,” Purdue guard Ethan Morton said. “All we can do is move on to the next game and realize that tomorrow’s the biggest game to date for us. … We’ve still got everything ahead of us, so we’re excited about the opportunities we’ve got.”
The Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) have a chance to get back on track tonight when they travel to the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, to take on the Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6), who are looking to shore up their NCAA Tournament position in their first season under coach Kevin Willard.
The Terrapins won’t provide the Boilers an easy get-well victory. They’ve won five of their last six and nearly toppled Purdue on Jan. 22 at Mackey Arena, roaring back from a 27-11 first-half deficit to draw within one in the final minutes. The Boilermakers hung on to win 58-55 despite going without a field goal for the final 5:42.
The second half of that contest, in which the Terrapins forced eight turnovers with aggressive defensive pressure was a preview of how teams have attacked the Boilermakers recently. Their last three opponents – Indiana, Iowa and Northwestern – have forced 47 turnovers and scored 56 points off those giveaways.
“That’s where we’ve been this season, when we’ve taken care of the basketball we’ve won,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “If we can do that, we’re such a good rebounding team and we can shoot the ball well, that really is the recipe for us. We just can’t have empty possessions where the other team is constantly in transition. If we do, we’re going to end up having the same result.”
A chunk of the Boilermakers’ turnovers in recent games have come from their freshman guards, Braden Smith and Homestead product Fletcher Loyer. Smith has seven turnovers over the last two games, and Loyer has committed two turnovers in four consecutive contests. Smith also had three turnovers and went 0 for 4 from the field (though he was 8 for 8 at the foul line) in the first matchup against Maryland.
Painter remains confident in his precocious backcourt.
“They just have to be stronger with the basketball, make better decisions,” the 18th-year coach said. “Braden gets into some binds, he does some really good work jumping up in the air, but in crucial situations he has to be able to keep his dribble alive or stay on his feet just to secure possessions, so he has to learn from that. … Fletch just has to be aggressive and keep looking for his shot.
“But pressure is something you feel when you’re not prepared. Both of them are prepared. They’ll be fine.”
Purdue center Zach Edey, who had 24 points and 16 rebounds against the Terps in January, has 13 turnovers over the last three games. Northwestern defended him aggressively with two big men and he struggled to see the court from the low block to pass out of it.
Painter admitted Edey has to do a better job of opening up his shoulder to survey the court over the double team, but also renewed his call for officials to protect his star better, insisting Northwestern got away with hook-and-hold fouls and very physical play in the post against Edey in the second half.
“They gotta call the fouls,” Painter said. “They can’t come in there and jump at him and hatchet him. … It was just poor officiating late in the game. …As the game progressed, the refs swallowed their whistles and now we have to stronger at those times. We still have a hand in that. That’s what we talk about in practice is even when they foul us, even when they do those things, we can still take care of the basketball and not lose possession.
”We had an official who refused to go to the monitor on a hook and hold, which was totally egregious. That’s our right. They put that rule in with the hook and hold because of what they did to us in the NCAA Tournament with Isaac Haas (Haas broke his elbow on a hard fall against Cal State-Fullerton in 2018 on a play which would now be defined as a hook and hold and a flagrant foul). It’s our rule, now we got the biggest dude on the block (Edey) and they’re doing stuff of that nature to him and we have officials who are ignoring hook and holds, which is just a total safety issue. Now they’re grabbing us at the free throw line and pulling and doing that and they’re not doing it to everybody on our team, they’re doing it to one person. And we got guys officiating who have no clue about what’s going on around them and there’s safety issues. It’s just unfortunate that we’ve gotten here in the middle of February and we’re dealing with this stuff.”
“(The officials) have to do a better job,” the coach said. “It’s been ridiculous what’s happened in the last two road games.”
Despite their recent setbacks, the Boilermakers remain upbeat, in large part because they believe the issues that have led to their recent losses have been more self-inflicted than opponent-induced.
Smith insisted after the Boilers’ loss to Northwestern that “Purdue beat Purdue.”
“Knowing we have fixable issues is really exciting,” Morton said. “Like Paint says, sometimes you don’t have fixable issues and you’re just stuck with what you’ve got, but everything we’ve done we can fix.”
Morton will spend toight guarding Maryland leading scorer Jahmir Young, a 6-foot-2 Charlotte transfer who is averaging 16.2 points. He held the dynamic Young to 4-for-18 shooting and 10 points the first time Purdue faced Maryland, though Young did have seven assists.
Maryland is the only team in the Big Ten undefeated at home in conference play, sporting a 6-0 mark. The Terrapins are 13-1 overall at the Xfinity Center.