It has not been a good month of football for Purdue.
The Boilermakers squeaked out a 43-37 win over a less-than-impressive Nebraska team Oct. 15 despite giving up 476 total yards and followed that up by getting throttled by Wisconsin and Iowa in a three-week span.
After the 24-3 loss to the Hawkeyes last week, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm was blunt about where his team stands.
“The score and the film doesn’t lie,” he said. “We’re getting our butts kicked. We gotta man up to it. From myself all the way down, our opinion of ourselves obviously is too high. … We can drown our sorrows in tears or we can man up and face adversity and figure out a way to fix it.”
Fixes have to come now if the Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) are going to achieve their goal of winning a Big Ten West division championship. Despite their back-to-back losses, there is still a path for them to take the title in large part because they face division-leading, 21st-ranked Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
A Purdue win against the Illini would elevate the Boilermakers into a tie for first in a division that would be thrown entirely into chaos. A loss would eliminate Purdue from contention and bring Illinois within striking distance of clinching a spot in the Big Ten championship game.
Against Iowa, Purdue scored the fewest points in any game during Brohm’s tenure as passing proved difficult in high winds and the Hawkeyes intercepted Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell twice.
As a reward for dealing with the Hawkeyes’ vaunted defense, which ranks fifth in the country in points given up, Purdue gets to face the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense Saturday. Illinois is giving up just 10.4 points per game and is third in the country in opponent yards per play at 4.1.
“There’s no doubt, this team is a formidable opponent,” Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay said. “No. 1 defense in America. They win games on defense. But we can’t focus on them, it has to be about us and us executing our assignments, … and making sure we take what the defense gives us.”
Barclays’ charges face a difficult task in the running game against an Illinois defense that likes to line up with five down linemen and just one linebacker, making it difficult to rush between the tackles. The Illini are giving up just three yards per carry, fifth in the country.
Purdue could try to go to the air, but that has been a dicey proposition recently. O’Connell, second-team All-Big Ten last season, has thrown five interceptions in the last two games and has been intercepted at least once in six straight contests. Worse, he is gaining just 6.8 yards per attempt, down from 8.4 last year.
“We can live with big plays at times and then we can live with interceptions and losses,” Brohm said. “This year we have not been able to get the big play going. We have to get more guys making plays. We didn’t play complementary football (against Iowa) and we haven’t for a little while now.
“Aidan knows that he can play better and we’re going to try to help him play better.”
On defense, the Boilermakers will have to deal with one of the nation’s best running backs in Chase Brown. The fifth-year senior is touching the ball more than 30 times per game and has piled up 1,485 total yards, the most in the country, with eight touchdowns.
The Boilermakers, who were effective against the run early in the season, have struggled in recent weeks against a succession of good running backs, including Nebraska’s Anthony Grant, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, who ran for 200 yards on 22 carries last week.
“We’ve learned to be patient with these guys,” Boilermakers defensive tackle Branson Deen said. “A lot of these big runs, they’re pressing at the hole and then making a decision at the last second because of guys not being in their gap and not staying disciplined. I think we’re getting better, staying disciplined and staying patient not to let some of these runs get out late.
“We’re doing a good job initially, I just think we have to be disciplined and patient and we’ll be fine.”
Purdue’s passing defense has been even worse than its rush defense in recent weeks. Brohm admitted the Boilermakers need to cut down on blitzing their linebackers or play tighter in man coverage because there have been too many crossing routes running free over the middle of the field.
Regardless of the reasons for Purdue’s problems in recent weeks, there is significant motivation to fix the issue. Players say there has been a noticeable uptick in energy this week after a somewhat flat week of practice before the Iowa game.
“This week it’s a huge chip on our shoulder,” Deen said. “We’ve got embarrassed the last three weeks, so guys are coming out with a lot of energy and taking no prisoners. We gotta go get it and that’s the motto for this game. Going on the road, against the Big Ten West leader. You know how we are going on the road, we make it happen.”