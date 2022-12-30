FILE - NBC Sports commentator and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks from the field before an NFL football game between the Saints and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New Orleans. Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Brees would return to the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU.