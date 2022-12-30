Purdue Coach Brees Football

FILE - NBC Sports commentator and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks from the field before an NFL football game between the Saints and the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New Orleans. Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Brees would return to the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU. 

 Associated Press

New Jersey gaming regulators Friday ordered sportsbooks to halt betting on the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because "an individual associated with the Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations.

ESPN reports the individual in question is former Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees, who is acting as an interim assistant coach during bowl preparation as Purdue transitions from former coach Jeff Brohm's staff to the staff assembled by new coach Ryan Walters.

The Boilermakers and Tigers are set to meet Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Brees was a spokesman for sportsbook PointsBet and had an equity stake in the company for his services. PointsBet ended its relationship with Brees shortly after he became a Purdue coach in mid-December, citing regulatory and legal compliance and responsible gaming practices.

"We wish Drew all the best as he returns home to his alma mater," the company said in a Dec. 22 statement.

New Jersey law prohibits athletes, coaches, referees and directors of a sports governing body from having "any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by a (sportsbook)."

All bets on the Citrus Bowl placed since Dec. 15, the day Brees was hired, will be voided, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said.

Brees, who led the Boilermakers to the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2000 season before embarking on a 20-year NFL career in which he was a 13-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, joined the Purdue staff on a temporary basis after spending the last several months as a member of the executive board of Boilermaker Alliance, the Purdue Name, Image and Likeness collective. 

dsinn@jg.net

College Sportswriter

Dylan Sinn is a College Sportswriter, covering mainly Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame, as well local colleges in northeast Indiana and Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball. He is a graduate of Indiana University and an AP Top 25 football voter.