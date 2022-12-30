New Jersey gaming regulators Friday ordered sportsbooks to halt betting on the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because "an individual associated with the Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations.
ESPN reports the individual in question is former Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees, who is acting as an interim assistant coach during bowl preparation as Purdue transitions from former coach Jeff Brohm's staff to the staff assembled by new coach Ryan Walters.
The Boilermakers and Tigers are set to meet Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.
Brees was a spokesman for sportsbook PointsBet and had an equity stake in the company for his services. PointsBet ended its relationship with Brees shortly after he became a Purdue coach in mid-December, citing regulatory and legal compliance and responsible gaming practices.
"We wish Drew all the best as he returns home to his alma mater," the company said in a Dec. 22 statement.
New Jersey law prohibits athletes, coaches, referees and directors of a sports governing body from having "any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by a (sportsbook)."
All bets on the Citrus Bowl placed since Dec. 15, the day Brees was hired, will be voided, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said.
Brees, who led the Boilermakers to the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2000 season before embarking on a 20-year NFL career in which he was a 13-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, joined the Purdue staff on a temporary basis after spending the last several months as a member of the executive board of Boilermaker Alliance, the Purdue Name, Image and Likeness collective.