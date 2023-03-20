COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the story of the 2022-23 college basketball season is written, there will be more than a few chapters dedicated to Purdue. Hardly anyone was talking about the Boilermakers being a big story to start the season, but went on to become one of the nation’s most talked-about programs.
And the end of their season will be talked about for a long time, for something the Boilers would sooner forget.
Purdue was unranked to begin the season after losing three starters, including consensus All-American Jaden Ivey, from last year’s Sweet 16 team, but quickly inserted itself into the national conversation with a hard-fought win over eventual Big East champion Marquette and then a title in the Phil Knight Legacy, a four-day tournament in Portland, Oregon during which the Boilermakers defeated West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke.
That string catapulted the Boilers from from 24th in the AP Poll to No. 5 and they eventually rose to the top spot for the second consecutive season – the first Big Ten team to accomplish that feat since Indiana in 1974-75 and 1975-76 – amid a 13-0 start to the campaign.
Purdue eventually spent seven weeks at No. 1, overcame a late-season swoon to capture a record 25th Big Ten regular-season title, won the Big Ten Tournament – the first Big Ten team to win an outright regular-season crown and a tournament title Wisconsin in 2015 – won the second-most games in program history (29) for the second straight year to garner a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996.
In addition, star center Zach Edey is line for every national Player of the Year award (Sporting News has already crowned him).
Despite all the successes, the Boilers will undoubtedly be most remembered for their shocking 63-58 loss Friday to a No. 16 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. And not just any 16 seed.
Fairleigh Dickinson didn’t even win its low-major conference tournament and only reached the Big Dance because the team that did, Merrimack, was ineligible because it recently moved up from Division II. And Fairleigh Dickinson was the smallest team in the country with an average height of 6-foot-1. Yet the Knights were still able to defeat a team led by a 7-4 All-American.
A season that started with tempered expectations turned into one with the highest of hopes and ended in the bitterest of disappointments.
“We proved it this year when people doubted us,” Boilermakers wing Ethan Morton said. “Obviously not (Friday). That’s disappointing, people are going to come back to (Friday) and say, ‘We told you so.’ And we just have to sit in it, which frickin’ sucks. Hopefully better days ahead. (Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr.) says it all the time: ‘It has to stop raining sometime.’
“(The NCAA Tournament) is what matters most. Obviously the Big Ten matters a ton, it means everything to us, but especially with our unfortunate track record in this tournament the past few years, you always want more. It stinks when it gets away from you like that.”
Purdue’s unfortunate track record in the NCAA Tournament now includes four losses to teams seeded 12th or lower in their last seven forays into March Madness, including losses to 13-seed North Texas, 15-seed St. Peter’s and the 16th-seeded Knights in the last three seasons.
The only other No. 1 seed to lose in the tournament’s first round since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985 – Virginia in 2018 – rebounded to win a national championship the following season.
“Sure, you’re going to talk about (Virginia),” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “But it’s going to be the work. It’s going to be the drive, the hurt. It’s got to sit with you, man. It’s got to sit with you to get you to work harder, not talk about it. You don’t need to talk about anything. We’ve got to work harder.
“We’re not going to give into it. We’ll keep fighting and do everything in our power to make our program better to get right back ... and play better.”
Playing better for the Boilers will involve shooting better.
Painter’s teams are built with elite size surrounded by skill and shooting on the perimeter. Edey provided the best interior presence the Boilers have had in the coach’s 18-year tenure, but the team’s shooting was absent down the stretch. Purdue slipped from seventh nationally in 3-point percentage last season (38.4%) to 291st this year (32.2%) and went 5 of 26 in its season-ending loss.
With everyone except Jenkins, a sixth-year senior who finished 11 points shy of 2,000 for his career, and potentially Edey – the center will consider the NBA – returning, the Boilermakers’ best path to improvement is to hope players like Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer (32.6% 3-point shooting this season), Brandon Newman (31%) and Braden Smith (37.6%, but only 26.7% since Feb. 12), improve on those numbers.
“I’m a little surprised we didn’t make more,” Loyer said of the team’s 3-point attempts. “The amount of work me and all the other guys put in, we deserve better. But ultimately they didn’t (go in). We just have to work harder and have a little more nuts to go make a big shot.”
Purdue’s offseason can’t really begin until Edey makes his stay-or-go decision; a return would create a logjam in the frontcourt with Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Mason Gillis, Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst and 7-2 Will Berg, who redshirted this year.
The backcourt is already jammed, with Jenkins to be replaced by super-athletic Heritage Christian star Myles Colvin – the son of former star Purdue football defensive end and NFL standout Rosevelt Colvin and redshirted wing Cam Heide, who may be the team’s best athlete. If Edey returns, there could be as many as 12 players vying for time.
Purdue has the talent on its roster coming in to win big going forward, but first there has to be a reckoning with the reasons this season ended in debacle.
Note: Painter was named one of four finalists for Naismith National Coach of the Year, along with Marquette’s Shaka Smart, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson and Kansas State’s Jerome Tang. No Purdue coach has won the award.