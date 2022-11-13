CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Last week against Iowa, Purdue managed only three points, the lowest scoring output of coach Jeff Brohm’s tenure.
A week later, against No. 21 Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the Boilermakers put 31 points on the top-scoring defense in the nation, which came in giving up just 10.4 points per contest.
Tight end Payne Durham hauled in two go-ahead touchdown passes, including the game-winner, running back Devin Mockobee topped 100 yards for the fourth time this season with 28 carries for 106 yards and the Boilermakers won 31-24 to reach bowl eligibility and tie the Illini for the lead in the Big Ten West.
Purdue (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) won the Cannon Trophy for the sixth time in seven years. It has won six straight Cannon games at Memorial Stadium.
The victory represented a significant turnaround for the Boilermakers after back-to-back flat, multiscore losses to division opponents Wisconsin and Iowa in the last three weeks.
“We talked about, ‘Hey, let’s just go cut it loose,’” Brohm said. “We’ve worked hard, we’ve been through some adversity, let’s cut it loose, play your rear end off, give it everything you’ve got and let the pieces fall where they may, so really, really proud of our team.”
Brohm has his team bowl eligible for the fourth time, joining Joe Tiller as the only Boilermakers coaches to accomplish that feat in their first six years.
The Big Ten West standings feature a four-way tie at the top with Iowa and Minnesota joining Purdue and Illinois.
The Boilermakers outgained the Illini (7-3, 4-3) 379-303 and held Illinois running back Chase Brown, the nation’s leader in all-purpose yards coming into the day, to just 4.3 yards per carry and no receptions.
Illinois scored first with a six-play, 74-yard drive on its first possession, but Purdue tied the game on a 6-yard Mockobee run in the second quarter. The game was knotted at 14 at halftime after Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell found wide receiver Charlie Jones on a go route for a 32-yard touchdown with 1:40 left before the break.
Jones went over 1,000 yards for the season with his four-catch, 66-yard performance.
Durham put the Boilermakers in front for the first time with 6:57 left in the third quarter, reaching high to snare a lob to the back of the end zone from O’Connell, who was rolling to his left when he threw the ball. Durham got his right foot down inches from the sideline.
“I ran around in the back of the end zone while Aidan had to scramble a little bit,” said Durham, who caught seven passes for 70 yards. “It seemed like we just made eye contact and I just looked up, telling him to throw it up. He trusted me and he threw a beautiful ball.”
The Illini tied the game at 21 on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito to Brian Hightower late in the third quarter.
But early in the final period Durham struck again, catching a crossing route from O’Connell at the left hash and dragging a would-be tackler four yards into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown and a 28-21 advantage.
With Purdue protecting the lead, the Boilermakers’ defense forced back-to-back punts. Illinois had one more chance, taking over at its own 30 with 4:24 left, but Boilers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson, a Snider product, tipped a DeVito pass at the line of scrimmage and deflected it to Kieren Douglas for an interception.
“That was big, big,” said Khordae Sydnor, Johnson’s fellow defensive lineman. “It changed the game. We were hyped on the sideline, it was amazing.”
Johnson equaled a career-high with five tackles and added a tackle for loss in addition to his pass breakup. All 2 1/2 of his tackles for loss this season have come in the last two games.
Following the interception at the Illinois 33, Purdue went nowhere on three plays but converted a fourth-and-9 with a 15-yard contested catch from slot receiver T.J. Sheffield to move into field-goal range. Mitchell Fineran hit from 25 yards three plays later to put the game out of reach.
Purdue’s second ranked victory of the season, coming a week after such a lackluster performance against the Hawkeyes, can be attributed, Durham explained, to a forward-looking approach in practice this week.
“We showed up on Tuesday, had a great practice, a lot of energy, guys were excited,” the fifth-year senior tight end said. “It was an up-tempo day and we carried it on throughout the week. That helped us (Saturday). We came in here with confidence and as the game went on we gained confidence.
“Even when they scored first, there was no sign of quitting or giving up, nothing. I’m proud of our guys for fighting.”