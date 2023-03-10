Matt Painter will open his 18th Big Ten Tournament as Purdue’s head coach this afternoon when his top-seeded Boilermakers face No. 9 seed Rutgers in the tournament quarterfinals at the United Center in Chicago.
All of that experience in the conference’s year-end showcase event has taught him one thing: don’t make any predictions.
“Whoever you think is going to win probably isn’t, is a good rule of thumb,” Painter said.
On paper, Painter’s Boilers should be the favorite having won the league’s regular-season championship by three games after shaking off a late-season slide and finishing their conference slate with hard-fought victories over Wisconsin and Illinois.
But the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament has not won the event in the last three seasons and the last time Purdue was the top seed, in 2017, the Boilermakers lost their quarterfinal matchup to eighth-seeded Michigan, a team yhat had played its previous game in practice jerseys because of plane problems causing its equipment delivery to be delayed.
This season, the tournament is more wide open than ever thanks to the jumble of teams just below Purdue in the standings. Indiana and Northwestern finished tied for second in the league at 12-8, Michigan State was fourth at 11-8 and four teams – Iowa, Michigan, Maryland and Illinois – checked in at 11-9.
With so many teams in contention, Painter wants his team most focused on itself.
The No. 5 Boilermakers (26-5) are in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, likely battling with UCLA for the last of those four top seeds. Painter does not want his team worrying about that now.
“You just want to put your best foot forward,” Painter said. “What are you playing for? You’re playing to beat the guy in front of you. Don’t overthink it. Like, you’re playing for a 1 seed, you’re playing for a 2 seed. Don’t overthink it. It’s hard enough the way it is. Keep it on Rutgers. … Keep that focus right there.
“Obviously we want to win them all. But you can’t do that unless you win the first one.”
The Boilermakers have proved they can have success in similar conditions to those they will see this weekend.
In November, they played in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon, and defeated West Virginia, then-No. 6 Gonzaga and then-No. 8 Duke in a four-day span, all by at least 12 points, a series of triumphs which catapulted the Boilermakers from No. 24 in the previous week’s AP Poll to No. 5.
Asked whether his team could take anything away from that experience as it prepares for what it hopes will be three games in three days this weekend, Painter smiled.
“I’ll draw upon it if we play that way,” the coach said. “I’m really positive when we play well.”
The trip to Portland was an introduction to the national spotlight for Boilers freshman Fletcher Loyer. The former Homestead star scored 14 points in the win over Gonzaga and 18 in the triumph over Duke while shooting a combined 7 of 14 from 3-point range in those games on his way to CBS Sports Freshman of the Week honors.
Loyer, who was named honorable mention All-Big Ten on Tuesday, has struggled from beyond the arc recently, shooting just 24% from 3-point range in his last 13 games, including 0 for 3 in the regular-season finale against Illinois.
For fellow freshman Braden Smith, the lesson of Portland is that neutral sites require a team to conjure its own enthusiasm.
“We definitely played well there so hopefully whatever we did there we can carry on here,” Smith said. “I think it’s just creating our own energy, which is huge in those neutral-site games.
“Trying to figure out that and get off to a hot start will be key.”
The Boilermakers will be facing a Rutgers team that is fresh off a 62-50 win over No. 8 seed Michigan on Thursday. The Scarlet Knights (19-13) held the Wolverines to less than 35% shooting and outscored their higher-seeded opponent 37-22 in the second half to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
As of Thursday afternoon, they were listed as one of the “Last Four In” in ESPN’s latest bracket projections, meaning they could come close to securing a March Madness bid with a win over the Boilermakers.
Rutgers handed Purdue its first loss of the season, a 65-64 decision at Mackey Arena on Jan. 2, an outcome that halted the Boilers’ 13-0 start. Loyer hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, but Rutgers’ Cam Spencer answered with one of his own with 14 seconds to go to provide the winning margin.
The winner of this afternoon’s clash faces the winner of No. 13 seed Ohio State and fourth-seeded Michigan State. Purdue went 4-0 against those teams in the regular season.
The Scarlet Knights are without forward Mawot Mag, who is one of the team’s better defenders. He has been out since early February after suffering a torn ACL against Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights finished the regular season with six losses in eight games following his injury.
“You can see from how they’ve played, they really miss him,” Painter said. “But they still have good, interchangeable pieces.”