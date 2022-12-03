WEST LAFAYETTE – When Purdue tight end Payne Durham committed to play for the Boilermakers in December 2017, the Boilermakers had just completed their first year under coach Jeff Brohm, a 6-6 campaign that, while an enormous improvement from their 9-39 mark over the previous four seasons, hardly presaged championships in the future.
But Durham believed in Brohm’s vision for the program and never doubted the coach when he said the Boilermakers would win titles. Now, in Durham’s fifth season, that vision from half a decade ago has been realized and the Boilers are Big Ten West Division champions for the first time. They will face No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten championship game tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium with a chance to capture Purdue’s first Big Ten crown since 2000.
“I think it means the world,” Durham said of playing in the championship game. “Just the trajectory of this program, it speaks to what it is.
“When I came in here, Big Ten championship games weren’t really on the table, it was ‘Let’s go to a bowl game.’ Throughout my five years, that narrative has shifted. I think that’s great for recruiting, it’s great for the younger guys and it’s great for us older guys who have seen a lot of highs and lows. It’s cool to finally be at the high moment of it.”
Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) has been building to this moment since Brohm took over in December 2016 and went to work fixing a program that had fallen into disrepair after the departure of beloved coach Joe Tiller a decade earlier.
Progress was halting – the Boilers played in consecutive bowl games in Brohm’s first two seasons but went a combined 6-12 in 2019 and 2020 before rebounding to 9-4 last season – but the coach knew getting the team to where he believed it could be would be an arduous process when he took the job.
“When I came here my first year, I knew we had a lot of work to do; things weren’t going in the direction they would have liked, the wins weren’t happening,” Brohm said. “That was one of the great things I wanted about coming here was the challenge of putting that together and knowing I was going to have earn my stripes.
“We were going to have rally up a group of guys who wanted to compete and turn the table and try to work their up the ladder. That’s been our approach and, … we’re going to swing for the fence.”
After winning nine games last season and beating Tennessee in overtime in an classic Music City Bowl, the Boilermakers entered this season believing they would be in this spot.
The team’s veterans – Durham, quarterback Aidan O’Connell and defensive tackles Lawrence Johnson, a Snider product, and Branson Deen among them – laid out the goals for the season in the spring and made clear the team was capable of winning the West.
“Guys that have been here for a long time, we know what a special team looks like,” Durham said. “This spring, we all got together and said, ‘Guys, this can be a very special team.’ … Just getting here and seeing it play out like it did just proves we were right. We knew we had what it took to get here.”
To go one step further and win their first Big Ten crown since Drew Brees was under center for Purdue, the Boilermakers will have to knock off the undefeated Wolverines (12-0, 9-0), who are fresh off pounding then-No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 on the road to clinch the Big Ten East. Purdue, meanwhile, needed Iowa to lose to Nebraska in the season’s final week to have a chance at the West title. The Hawkeyes obliged, giving Purdue the crown once it beat rival Indiana.
The Wolverines will be without star running back Blake Corum, who was a Heisman Trophy contender before injuring his knee against Illinois two weeks ago. But they beat Ohio State without him and are heavily favored entering their matchup with the Boilermakers, having likely already locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff.
But Purdue has had significant success against the nation’s top teams during Brohm’s tenure, going 3-0 against top-five opponents in the last six seasons. The Boilermakers have even garnered a nickname thanks to their penchant for pulling big upsets.
“When you got a name like Spoilermakers, you have to embrace it,” Purdue defensive back Sanoussi Kane said. “We know what’s at stake, we know we’re gonna be ready and we know they’re going to be ready, so it’s going to be a slugfest when we get there Saturday.”
Michigan, which Purdue has not faced since 2017, is the defending Big Ten champion, but the Wolverines spent years prior to their title in 2021 getting shut out of the Big Ten championship game because of late-season losses to Ohio State. They have experienced the joy of breaking through, as Purdue has now done, and they don’t plan to take the Boilers lightly.
“I remember being in that position, I know what that feels like,” Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s just so filled with optimism and good feeling with your team. … Nobody expected us to be there last year. … So I know how dangerous a team like that can be. It inspires your team, it invigorates it.”
The Boilermakers know the history. They know that Michigan has more wins than any other team across the history of college football. They know Michigan has its sights set on a national championship. They know the Wolverines have 43 Big Ten titles and Purdue has eight. But they’re trying to make some history of their own.
“We’re just trying to make sure, Saturday, when the clock hits triple zeros, we got another one right next to 2000,” Kane said.