WEST LAFAYETTE – After his team beat Florida A&M 82-49 on Thursday night at Mackey Arena, Purdue forward Mason Gillis struggled to pinpoint areas in need of improvement for the Boilermakers as they head back into Big Ten play next week.
“We can iron out turnovers, even though we really don’t turn the ball over that much,” said Gillis, whose team gave the ball away a mere seven times against the Rattlers and ranks in the top 15 nationally in turnovers per game.
Gillis consulted the score sheet in front of him for help, but found little before giving up.
“What else is in the box score to fix?” he said. “I like our team, I like how we’re playing, really. I’m excited to go into conference.”
It would be difficult not to like what the No. 1 Boilermakers did in their non-conference schedule, winning all 11 games to extend their regular-season non-league win streak to 24, the longest such string in the country.
Thursday’s non-conference finale saw the Boilers put the game away with a 20-3 run to start the second half. Brandon Newman provided a season-high 18 points and a career-high five blocks in just 20 minutes and Zach Edey returned from an illness which caused him to miss Purdue’s Dec. 21 game against New Orleans to score 14 points and grab 10 rebounds in 22 minutes to propel the Boilermakers to 13-0 overall, one of three remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball.
“We’re just taking care of the ball, playing really, really hard and letting the game fall as it may,” Edey said.
The Boilermakers led 42-29 at halftime after Florida A&M (2-9) scored eight of the final 12 points of the first half, but the hosts put an end to any thoughts of an upset with the flurry to start the second half, which featured 14 straight points from Edey and Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst to open the period. Edey’s one-handed power dunk over Florida A&M guard Jaylen Bates ballooned the lead to 20 for the first time.
Furst had 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting and six rebounds and his spin to the rim from the left block for an old-fashioned 3-point play with 15:33 left put Purdue up 56-32.
Newman added a 15-foot jumper and a 3-pointer from the left wing in short order to make it 67-35.
Florida A&M had one field goal in the first 9:19 of the second half and shot 23% after halftime.
“We felt they were making a lot shots we wanted them to take, making a lot of tough 2s, they banked a few in,” Edey said of the first half. “We came out in the second half, went on that big run and put the game away, but I didn’t think we really changed anything, just the shots we wanted them to take, they stopped making them.”
Newman came off the bench to register his highest point total since scoring 29 as a redshirt freshman on Jan. 30, 2021 against Minnesota. He went 3 for 6 from 3-point range while the rest of the Boilermakers were a combined 3 for 19.
“We’ve struggled shooting the basketball, so him knocking down some 3s really helped us,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I thought he was really active. He’s a weapon from an offensive standpoint, there’s no question about that.
“When he takes his shots and takes his opportunities, he’s been very effective.”
Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer scored seven points, all in the first half, and added an assist. He went 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.
The Boilermakers shot 49% while Florida A&M made 31%. Purdue, the nation’s leader in average rebound margin coming in at plus-12.2, held a 43-25 advantage on the glass and rolled up a 22-2 differential in second-chance points.