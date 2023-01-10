Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday night.
The redshirt sophomore, a former four-star recruit with three years of eligibility left, is looking for a new home the day after fellow former four-star recruit Brady Allen, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Football, pulled his name out of the portal and returned to the Boilermakers.
The pair was set to compete for the starting quarterback job next season with Texas transfer Hudson Card, another former four-star recruit, whom new Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters brought in from the portal in late December. Allen and Alaimo were originally recruited by former Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm, who is now the head coach at Louisville.
As the only one of the three with starting experience – he threw 11 touchdowns and two interceptions while occasionally starting for the Longhorns over the last three seasons – Card likely has the inside track on the starting job. It is very likely now he wins the position as Allen will only be a redshirt freshman in the fall and threw just three passes this season.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Alaimo played in four games over three years with the Boilermakers, completing 9 of 18 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception while running eight times for 25 yards. He was Purdue's third-string quarterback this season behind Aidan O'Connell and Austin Burton and was the backup behind Burton in Purdue's Citrus Bowl loss to LSU on Jan. 2 after O'Connell opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. He led a handful of drives in the second half and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass, Purdue's only score in a 63-7 defeat.
.@the_tj2 with the grab, the run and the score. Toss from @michael_alaimo. 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/T1mkA1jlML— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 2, 2023
Alaimo also entered the portal in February, but ultimately pulled his name out and returned to the team days later.
"We still wanted him to think on it and make sure he feels good with us," Brohm said at the time. "He wants to be here, he wants to compete, he wants to play. That's what he expressed to us, looking us in the eye."
Prior to the 2021 season, the Montvale, New Jersey, native was part of a four-way competition for Purdue's starting quarterback job. He did not win the job (Jack Plummer won the spot out of fall camp, but was replaced early in the season by O'Connell), but Brohm said then Alaimo likely had the strongest arm of any of the four.
Alaimo's brother, Matt Alaimo, played tight end for Rutgers for the last four years. He has one year of eligibility left and he is also in the transfer portal.