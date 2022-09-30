Purdue faces arguably its biggest test of the young season Saturday when it travels to Minneapolis to take on undefeated No. 21 Minnesota, one of the biggest surprises in the season’s first four weeks.
The Boilermakers still harbor Big Ten West Division championship hopes, but Minnesota has installed itself as the favorite with a 4-0 start that includes a 34-7 road win over Michigan State in the Golden Gophers’ Big Ten opener last week. Minnesota is 11th in the country in scoring offense (45.8 points per game) and second in scoring defense (six points per contest).
“It’ll be the best football team we’ve played to date in my opinion,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm of the Gophers. “They’re hot. They’re confident. No one has come close to them. They went to Michigan State, and it was a shut-out until the last offensive play of the game. So that’s pretty daggone good.
“I think this is a quality football team that’s playing at a high level that we’re going to have to really, really execute and have a few things go our way in order to get ahead of the 8-ball.”
Beating Minnesota would be difficult enough for Purdue at full strength, but the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) face the prospect of taking on coach PJ Fleck’s team without second-team All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
The sixth-year senior who threw for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception in Purdue’s first three games suffered an unspecified injury against Syracuse and missed the Boilermakers’ 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic last week. He will be a game-time decision Saturday, Brohm said.
If O’Connell can’t go, the Boilers will turn for a second straight game to another sixth-year senior, Austin Burton, who went 21 of 29 for 166 yards and three touchdowns with one interception against the Owls while also running eight times for 15 yards.
The UCLA transfer, who is in his third season as a backup to O’Connell and former Boilermakers starter Jack Plummer, said his status as an experienced veteran ensured he felt few nerves in his first start since 2019 when he was with the Bruins.
“When you get your shot, you know you have to make the most of it,” said Burton, whose father and grandfather played quarterback for Northwestern. “You work hard every day, practice every day for one game. It’s the first time I’ve started at Purdue so I’m just trying to make the most of it and really maximize the moment.”
The Boilermakers’ offense looked different with the mobile Burton playing quarterback rather than the relatively statuesque but strong-armed O’Connell manning the position. The second play of the game against the Owls was a speed option to the left on which Burton pitched the ball to running back Dylan Downing for a 30-yard gain.
Purdue’s run game was more effective than usual against Florida Atlantic, gaining 188 yards overall and 7.1 per carry for Downing and fellow running back Devin Mockobee.
“When you have somebody that can take the ball and run, it keeps the defense on their heels so maybe somebody that would usually crash off the edge has to play hesitant because we have the ability to pull it and get extra yards that way,” Downing said.
The Boilermakers did not push the ball down the field through the air with Burton nearly as much as they usually do with O’Connell, however. Illustrating the point, top receiver Charlie Jones picked up just 6.5 yards per reception after averaging 14.8 in the games O’Connell played.
Boilermakers offensive coordinator Brian Brohm suggested more conservative play-calling was partially responsible for the difference and the Boilermakers might open up the offense somewhat if Burton gets the call again.
“Did we get as many plays down the field? No,” Jeff Brohm said. “Do we need to continue to work on throwing on timing and in rhythm? Yes. But as long as he’s able to step up in the pocket, buy time with his feet, get some yards on the ground, that can be beneficial, as well.
“So I think that you adjust to who your quarterback is and try to play to his strengths, and we’ve got to continue to try to adapt to that as much as we can to make sure we’re doing things he feels comfortable with.”
Injury report
In addition to potentially playing without O’Connell, the Boilermakers will be missing honorable mention All-Big Ten safety Jalen Graham (leg), offensive lineman Cam Craig (knee, back), running back King Doerue (calf) and wide receivers Broc Thompson (knee) and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (unknown). Cornerback Reese Taylor, an Indiana transfer, is a game-time decision.
Brohm said said Thompson and Craig could be out for “an extended period of time.”
Kent State transfer Daniel Johnson got his first start for Purdue last week in place of Craig, while linebacker Jacob Wahlberg has stepped up in place of Graham, who has not played since the season opener against Penn State.