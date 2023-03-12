After winning the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships, Purdue earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face the winner of Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson in the tournament's round of 64, the selection committee announced.
This is the first time the Boilermakers (29-5) have received one of the four top seeds since 1996 and the fourth time they have done so in program history. They did so three times between 1988 and 1996. In 1996, the Boilers, led by former East Noble standout Brad Miller, lost in the second round to No. 8 seed Georgia.
Purdue has been a top 4 seed in six consecutive tournaments.
The Boilermakers will learn their first-round opponent during the tournament's First Four in Dayton, Ohio when the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion Texas Southern (14-20) meets Northeast Conference (NEC) champion Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15). Only one No. 1 seed has lost to a 16-seed in tournament history: Virginia against Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) in 2018.
If the Boilermakers win their first game, they will face the winner of No. 8 seed Memphis (26-8) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (31-3). The Tigers defeated another No. 1 seed, AP Poll No. 1 Houston, 75-65, in the American Athletic Conference Tournament title game Sunday. The Owls are led by former Indiana basketball manager Dusty May, an Indiana native out of Bloomfield.