WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue tight end Payne Durham has at times this year been the target of some good-natured teasing from quarterback Aidan O’Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones.
The subject of the teasing? Durham’s status as a scholarship player when he got to Purdue.
“I get picked on because I did it the easy way and came here on scholarship,” Durham said, smiling.
O’Connell, Jones and Purdue running back Devin Mockobee, all of whom were at least honorable mention All-Big Ten – Jones was on the first team, O’Connell was second team and Mockobee was honorable mention – were walk-ons, playing college football without a scholarship, at one point in their careers. Mockobee still is. The three are carrying on a recent tradition at Purdue that also includes former Boilers running back Zander Horvath, who went from walk-on to NFL draft pick in April.
“That’s embodies what this school’s about and what this football team’s about,” Durham said. “They always say Boilermakers are the blue-collar, hard workers. … Those guys come in and they have to prove something, they have a chip on their shoulder. They’re out to prove themselves every day. They’re hungry and they really embody what it means to be a Boilermaker.”
Purdue is the 52nd-most talented team in FBS, according to the 247 Sports Team Talent Composite, which is based on recruiting rankings. Purdue comes in below three teams in its own division, three spots below a Northwestern team that went 1-11 this season while the Boilermakers went 8-4 and faced Michigan in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Purdue has made up that supposed talent deficit with an eye for undervalued players, some of whom, like O’Connell and Mockobee, had few other offers when Purdue gave them walk-on opportunities.
“They do a good job recruiting, they do a good job finding players that want to win,” said Jones, who started his career as walk-on at Buffalo before gaining a scholarship at Iowa. “Once they get in the program, they get in the system here and we preach hard work. That’s just what everyone does, whether you’re on scholarship or you’re a walk-on. Everyone’s given that same opportunity to go out there and the best players are going to play.”