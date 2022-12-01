WEST LAFAYETTE – In Jeff Brohm’s six seasons leading Purdue, no coach in the Big Ten has done better as an underdog. The Boilermakers have been on the wrong side of the spread 35 times and won 16 times, a conference-best .457 winning percentage, under his watch. Brohm’s 16 wins as an underdog also lead the league, as he overtook Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald with three underdog victories this season.
Brohm’s Boilermakers relish being an underdog.
“The Boilermakers are hard workers, they’re blue collar, that’s what we believe in,” Brohm said last season after his team ended then-No. 5 Michigan State’s perfect season with a 40-29 win at Ross-Ade Stadium. “That’s what all the alumni and the administration believe in and we’re never going to say we don’t have a chance to win. … It’s just the tradition and history of Purdue, loving the underdog role.”
Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) will occupy that role Saturday, when it faces No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0) in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While Michigan, coming off a 45-23 victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State, is the defending Big Ten champion and college football’s all-time wins leader, the Boilermakers are playing in the first Big Ten title game in program history and have not won a Big Ten title since 2000.
Oddsmakers don’t give the Boilers much more than a puncher’s chance, favoring the Wolverines by 16 1/2 points. Does Purdue care? Not in the slightest. In fact, the Boilermakers feel being the underdog is in line with their team concept.
“That’s where Purdue likes to be,” Purdue senior tight end Payne Durham said. “Our players, even some of our coaches, feel like pretty much our whole careers we’ve been looked over and passed up on.
“Something we thrive on is ‘No one believes in you. No one outside this room thinks you can win this game.’ That’s OK, looking at the records, I don’t blame them. Michigan’s a great team. But it’s something we take pride in and pride ourselves on, so we’re building motivation out of that.”
Players who have been with Brohm since the early days of his tenure know what it’s like to pull a major upset. Durham was a freshmen in 2018 when the unranked Boilermakers pulled off arguably the biggest shocker in the sport that season, blitzing then-No. 2 and undefeated Ohio State 49-20 in West Lafayette, setting off one of the wildest celebrations in years at Ross-Ade Stadium.
That victory was all the more special because it made a prophet of Purdue student Tyler Trent, who had insisted the Boilermakers would win. He attended the game despite battling the rare form of bone cancer that would cause his death just a few months later. The Boilermakers have not forgotten the lessons Trent taught them, Brohm said Monday.
“If you have strong faith like Tyler did, if you believe that if you put in the work and prepare that on any given day anything can happen, then it could,” the coach said.
The young players who watched their older teammates romp against the Buckeyes in 2018 made their own sizable contribution to Purdue’s upset lore last season, leading the Boilermakers to victories over then-No. 2 and undefeated Iowa, on the road, as well as the Spartans three weeks later.
The win against Michigan State put on display part of Brohm’s coaching philosophy: playing as a significant underdog is the perfect time to dig deep into the playbook. The Boilermakers ran a double-reverse, flea-flicker screen for a 39-yard touchdown at a pivotal moment against the Spartans.
“Sometimes when you play those games, … you just call things a little looser,” Brohm told Sports Illustrated. “They have to win to stay in the playoff hunt, so the pressure is on them. When you clam up and are too safe, you can end up screwing things up.”
The triumphs over Iowa and Michigan State last season came while Purdue was outside the AP Top 25, giving the program an FBS-record 17 wins over top-five opponents as an unranked team. No other team has more than 11.
The Boilermakers will try for No. 18 on Saturday.
“All the pressure’s on them,” Purdue running back Devin Mockobee said of Michigan. “Everyone’s counting us out, everyone’s saying Michigan’s gonna pretty much have it in the bag. I think that’s best for us because no one’s going to expect it, we have no pressure on us, we can just go out and run free.”
3 Boilermakers named All-Big Ten on offense
Purdue receiver Charlie Jones was named first-team All-Big Ten on Wednesday when the conference’s offensive accolades were announced. Durham and quarterback Aidan O’Connell earned second-team honors.
Jones led the conference in receiving yards (1,199) and receptions (97) and was tied for the top spot in receiving touchdowns (12) with Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., who took the conference’s receiver of the year award.
Durham was honorable mention All-Big Ten the last two seasons, while O’Connell was second-team all-conference for the second straight year. Mockobee and offensive linemen Spencer Holstege, Gus Hartwig and Marcus Mbow were honorable mention honorees this year.