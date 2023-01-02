WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue basketball ran through its nonconference slate undefeated for the second consecutive year, the only team in the country to accomplish that feat.
The Boilermakers are ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and are one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball, having added Big Ten victories over Nebraska and Minnesota to their 11 nonconference triumphs for the third 13-0 start in program history and first since 2009-10.
Now the real work begins.
Purdue returns to Big Ten play tonight, opening a stretch of 18 consecutive league games with a matchup against Rutgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers, looking for their conference-best 25th Big Ten title, were favorites to win the league last season after ascending to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll during the nonconference slate. But they settled for third place in the regular season and a runner-up finish in the conference tournament.
Those who are back from that team feel they left something on the table.
“We don’t like to go backwards, but it’s frustrating because the (conference championship) was there for us, it was right there,” Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said. “This is just the start of it. All the teams are going to be able to guard, all the teams are going to be physical. Every night’s going to be a chore, every night, there’s not one team to me that stands out. I think we have the best résumé; doesn’t mean we have the best team.
“It’s not a little kid’s league, so we’re going to find out real quick. I’m excited about it. It’s going to be a fun ride.”
Purdue’s first stumble in conference play last season came against Rutgers, which handed the Boilermakers their first loss and knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in the poll when Ron Harper Jr. buried a 35-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Boilermakers 70-68 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Harper has moved on to the NBA, but Rutgers is, as usual under coach Steve Pikiell, a tough, defensive-minded, physical team. The Scarlet Knights boast the No. 3 defense in the country according to Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency metrics. They are holding opponents to just 54.5 points per game, fourth in the country, and 36.1% shooting (fifth), while forcing 17.3 turnovers per contest (26th).
Rutgers boasts a win over then-No. 10 Indiana and, after dropping tight games to Ohio State and Seton Hall, has ripped off three straight wins in the last two weeks, beating Wake Forest, Bucknell and Coppin State by an average of 30.7 points. The Scarlet Knights had 30 assists on 34 made baskets against the Eagles in their most recent outing.
“I like this team a lot,” Pikiell said. “We’ll go to Purdue. Tough place to play, undefeated team, there’s only a couple of those in the country, well-coached. But we’re no strangers to tough schedules and tough starts to the season. We gotta go there and play great basketball.
“Matt Painter’s one of the best coaches in the country and they’re always good. Since I’ve been in the league, Purdue’s been a really difficult team. It’s no different this year.”
Rutgers will be the latest team to try to slow down Purdue’s Zach Edey, who is No. 2 in the country in rebounding with 13.6 per game and eighth in scoring at 21.9 points per contest. His 63.4% field goal percentage ranks 18th.
The Scarlet Knights were able to slow down preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis when they beat the Hoosiers, holding the big man to a relatively paltry 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting as Indiana shot just 30.4% overall.
“You can never stop those guys, you can only hope to contain them and do a great job,” Pikiell said of the Big Ten’s vanguard of talented big men.
“I think our big guy’s pretty good too.”
Rutgers’ big guy is 6-foot-11 center Cliff Omoruyi, a former top-50 recruit who is averaging 15 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He is long enough and quick enough to make Rutgers one of the few teams Purdue will face that will likely not have to send significant defensive help to the player guarding Edey.
Omoruyi’s rim protection opens up wings Caleb McConnell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and Cam Spencer to roam the perimeter and get in passing lanes. The pair combine for five steals per game, and Spencer is tied for sixth nationally with 2.7 per contest.
Purdue’s guards have been adept at avoiding turnovers this year – Purdue is No. 12 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 10.2 – but tonight they will face a level of pressure they have not yet seen.
The game was moved back from its original noon tip time to 7 p.m. so it would not conflict with the Purdue football team’s Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU at 1 p.m.