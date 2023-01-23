For the fifth week this season and sixth in program history, Purdue was voted the No. 1 team in the country in this week’s Associated Press poll.
The Boilermakers are 19-1, their best 20-game start ever, and have won six in a row since suffering their only loss of the season, 65-64 at the hands of Rutgers on Jan. 2. The Boilers had been No. 1 for four weeks prior to that defeat, which dropped them to third, where they stayed for two weeks before moving back up this week.
Purdue received 39 of 62 No. 1 votes, while No. 2 Alabama (17-2) received the other 23.
On the women’s side, Indiana (17-1) and Notre Dame (16-2) stayed put at No. 6 and No. 7, with Homestead graduate Ayanna Patterson and Connecticut (17-2) at No. 5 and Michigan (16-3), led by DeKalb product Leigha Brown, checking in at No. 13, up one spot from a week ago.
While the Purdue men moved up, the only other Big Ten team in last week’s poll, No. 23 Rutgers, fell out of the top 25 after a loss to Michigan State in its only game of the week. The Scarlet Knights’ departure left the conference with only one ranked team for the first time since Feb. 16, 2004, when No. 12 Wisconsin was the league’s lone entry.
Five Big Ten teams (Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Illinois) received votes in this week’s poll, with the Hoosiers (13-6) leading that group at No. 27 after wins over the Spartans, Fighting Illini and Badgers in the previous eight days.
The Boilermakers were able to climb into the top spot this week thanks to losses by then-No. 1 Houston, a 56-55 defeat at the hands of Temple, and then-No. 2 Kansas, 83-82 to Kansas State and 83-60 to TCU. Houston (18-2), led by former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson, fell to No. 3, while Tennessee (16-3) rose five spots to No. 4 and Kansas State (17-2) rose a poll-high eight slots to No. 5.
Those upsets at the top of the poll last week mean Purdue is the only major-conference team remaining with one loss. The Boilermakers are 2 1/2 games clear of the field in the Big Ten standings at 8-1 and face Michigan, tied with Rutgers for second at 5-3, on the road Thursday before hosting Michigan State on Sunday.
On the women’s side, the Big Ten has a national-best four teams in the top 10, with No. 2 Ohio State (19-0) and co-No. 10s Iowa (15-4) and Maryland (16-4) joining the Hoosiers. Ohio State faced Iowa on Monday night and will meet Indiana in Bloomington on Thursday, with the lead in the Big Ten on the line.
No. 22 Illinois (16-4) is the sixth Big Ten team in the poll. The Illini dropped one spot despite losing to Indiana last week.
The No. 1 ranking in the women’s poll went to South Carolina (20-0), which has 26 consecutive victories dating to its run to the NCAA championship last season. The Gamecocks, who were again a unanimous choice from the 28-member national media panel, have been ranked atop the poll for 31 consecutive weeks – the fourth-longest streak ever. Only UConn (51 and 34 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1.
Stanford is No. 3 and LSU No. 4.
It was a landmark week for the women’s poll as for the first time in 47 years no team from the state of Texas made the top 25. Texas fell out of Monday’s poll, capping an 835-week run that had at least one team from the Lone Star State in the rankings. From Wayland Baptist, Stephen F. Austin and Baylor appearing in the first poll in 1976 to the Longhorns’ No. 25 ranking last week, there has always been at least one team from the state in the poll until now.
With Texas’ run over, Connecticut now owns the longest active run for a state thanks to the Huskies, who have appeared in 557 consecutive polls.