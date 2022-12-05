WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue center Zach Edey entered Sunday as the fifth-leading rebounder in the country, pulling down 11.4 per game. But Boilermakers assistant coach Brandon Brantley insisted Edey could do more.
Before the fifth-ranked Boilers faced Minnesota on Sunday, Brantley offered Edey Chick-fil-a if he could get 20 rebounds against the Golden Gophers.
Edey met the challenge and then some, grabbing 22 rebounds, the most for a Purdue player since Bill Jones in 1964, and adding a career-high 31 points to lead the Boilermakers to an 89-70 win in front of an announced sellout crowd of 14,876 at Mackey Arena in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer set career-highs in points (20) and assists (eight) for Purdue (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten). He went 7 for 11 from the field, 2 for 4 from 3-point range and added a steal. He started alongside fellow Fort Wayne high school product Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, who started in place of Mason Gillis and his ailing back.
Furst had 10 points and two rebounds in his first start of the season, and coach Matt Painter did not know how long Gillis would be out.
As for Edey, he had his Chick-fil-a order ready to go shortly after the game.
“It’ll probably be spicy chicken deluxe combo, mac and cheese and a spicy chicken sandwich,” he said, smiling.
The junior big man got off to a slow start from the field, going 1 for 7 in the first six minutes despite getting plenty of good looks with his right-handed hook. With 7:23 left in the first half, however, he finally got a hook to drop – the ball traveled 360 degrees around the rim before doing so – and he followed that with a drop-step layup with his left hand, a dunk plus a foul on a lob from Loyer and then two more free throws, all in a 3:14 span.
“I don’t think there’s a team in the country that has an answer for him,” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said. “The problem is he puts so much foul pressure on you. You can survive it and we did get off to a pretty good start. But they just do such a good job getting him the ball that it’s only a matter of time.”
Edey’s flurry pushed Purdue’s lead, which had been narrow early because of some poor shooting, to 32-20 and a shooting barrage followed.
Brandon Newman hit a jumper with his foot on the 3-point line, Loyer nailed a 3 and Newman adding another 3 on consecutive possessions. Edey then scored inside to cap a 15-0 run that pushed the lead to 42-20.
It was 42-27 at halftime and Minnesota (4-4, 0-1) did not get within 11 in the second half.
Loyer had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the second half to keep Purdue in front. None of the 12 points came from beyond the 3-point line as the freshman attacked the rim and hit mid-range jumpers.
“This is what he’s done since he’s been here,” Painter said of the former Spartan. “Fletcher’s very sure of himself. ... Tonight, I don’t think there was one play where he got away from himself.”
Edey out-rebounded the Golden Gophers on his own – Purdue won the rebounding battle 41-21 – and helped the Boilermakers notch a 17-2 advantage in second-chance points with eight offensive rebounds by himself.
“He has the ability to get rebounds in and around people,” Painter said. “A lot of times when you get bottled up and you’re that size, it’s hard to have balance and still explode and get the basketball and he’s done a really good job.
“It’s a breath of fresh air.”