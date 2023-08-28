During fall camp prior to coach Ryan Walters' first season leading Purdue, the Boilermakers lost a pair of players who were slated to be starters.
Then, on Monday, Walters announced two more likely starters would not play for his head coaching debut against Fresno State on Saturday. Here is a look at what the Boilermakers will be missing at Ross-Ade Stadium against the Bulldogs and how they can replace those pieces.
Jahmal Edrine, receiver
Edrine was Walters' prized transfer portal pickup at a position which needed sure-fire production. An addition from Florida Atlantic, where he caught 39 passes for 570 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last season, including a 39-yard reception against Purdue in September, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Edrine was likely slated to start on the outside for the Boilermakers and potentially be a top target for new quarterback Hudson Card.
Instead, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native tore his ACL during fall camp and will miss the entire season, leaving Purdue even thinner than expected at a position with little returning production following the departure of All-American Charlie Jones for the NFL.
Without Edrine, the Boilermakers plan to start 6-2, 200-pound former four-star recruit Adbur-Rahmaan Yaseen, who has looked extremely promising when he has been on the field in his first three seasons on campus, but has dealt with a litany of injury issues in his own right.
Outside of Yaseen, the Boilermakers have Deion Burks and TJ Sheffield as first-stringers at receiver. Walters has called Burks a "freak" and an "action figure" when describing his speed and athleticism, but he has just 16 career catches and while Sheffield posted 46 catches for 480 yards and four scores last season, he has never been a go-to player. Purdue has to hope at least one of those two, Yaseen, Mershawn Rice or 6-4 Elijah Canion takes a significant step forward and becomes a consistent target.
Jamari Brown, cornerback
Midway through camp, Walters announced Brown was no longer with the team. Last week, the reason for that was made clear when Brown reportedly signed to play this season with Mississippi State. Most players are ineligible to play if they enter the transfer portal outside of one of the designated portal windows (one from early December through mid-January and another in late April), but because Brown is a graduate transfer he is permitted to enter the portal and depart at any time while retaining his eligibility for the upcoming season. Obviously, the timing is less than ideal for the Boilermakers.
Brown, who had originally transferred to Purdue from Kentucky, started 13 games for the Boilers over the last two seasons and produced consistently, breaking up a team-leading seven passes in 2021 and ranking tied for eighth in the Big Ten with three interceptions last year. After Purdue lost 2022 top corners Cory Trice and Reese Taylor to the NFL, it was very likely Brown would have been an undisputed first-stringer this season.
Instead, the Boilermakers will turn to a pair of transfers in Markevious Brown from Mississippi and Marquis Wilson from Penn State. Markevious Brown played 18 games for the Rebels and had a pair of pass breakups last year while Wilson is a veteran who played 37 games over four seasons and also broke up two passes last year. Both are former four-star recruits.
The Boilermakers would have had more depth at corner had the NCAA approved a hardship waiver for Division II All-American Shon Stephens to play a seventh year of college football for the Boilermakers. Stephens sat out the 2020 season to care for his ailing mother after she had a heart attack and fell behind in his academic progress for that reason. He petitioned to get an exception to the NCAA's progress rules, but it was denied.
Gus Hartwig, center
Hartwig was one of the two players Walters announced Monday would not play for the Boilermakers against Fresno State due to injury. Hartwig earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season, but missed the final three games of the campaign because of a torn ACL suffered against Northwestern and he is not fully healthy yet.
The Boilermakers were counting on Hartwig to help bring along a pair of new starters at guard in Bowling Green transfer Jalen Grant and either UNLV transfer Preston Nichols or redshirt freshman Malachi Preciado. Now, that task will fall to Josh Kaltenberger, who has played in 26 games over the last three years and started the last three for Hartwig last season.
Garrett Miller, tight end
Miller is also out for the first game because of an ACL tear, which he suffered during last season's fall camp. He was expected to help the Boilermakers replace All-Big Ten tight end and NFL draft pick Payne Durham, who was Purdue's No. 2 pass-catcher last season behind Jones. Miller has shown significant promise since he showed up on campus in 2019 as a true freshman and seemed poised for a breakout last season as Durham's understudy, but the knee injury ruined that and now threatens to shave off a chunk of his fifth season with Purdue, as well.
It's unclear when Miller and Hartwig will be able to play, though Walters suggested Monday it was the always the plan to sit them at the start of the season. With Miller out, the Boilermakers will turn to redshirt freshman Max Klare, who played in one game last season. Converted quarterback Paul Piferi has some experience with 10 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown last season and will be in the mix, as well.