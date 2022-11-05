WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue scored the fewest points of the Jeff Brohm Era in a 24-3 loss to Iowa this afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium in front of an announced crowd of.
The loss was the second in a row for the Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) and means they no longer control their own destiny in the Big Ten West race.
3 Takeaways
- Iowa had all the answers: Purdue's offense did what it talked all week about not doing: turn the ball over. Twice, quarterback Aidan O'Connell had passes over the middle sail on him and end up in the arms of Iowa defensive back for crushing interceptions, off which the Hawkeyes scored 10 points. That much is to be somewhat expected: Iowa builds its defense around forcing offenses into mistakes and taking advantage of them. Its eight interceptions coming into the game were tied for 15th in the country. What was not expected, however, was the extent to which the Boilermakers would struggle to move the ball in between the turnovers. Iowa generally does not mind surrendering some yards underneath, in exchange for limiting big plays and putting itself in position to force as many turnovers as possible. Today, however, the Hawkeyes completely shut down Purdue's vaunted offense, limiting it to just 3.4 yards per play. The Hawkeyes were in near-perfect position no matter which wrinkles the Boilermakers and play-caller Jeff Brohm tried to throw at them, stuffing runs and passes alike for most of the afternoon. Particularly illustrative were the back-to-back flea flickers the Boilers tried in the second quarter, both of which were perfectly covered down the field and resulted in throwaways from O'Connell.
- O'Connell is mortal: Purdue's veteran quarterback ended last season on one of the best runs for a Boilermakers signal-caller since the days of Drew Brees on his way to second-team All-Big ten honors. He's been good overall this season and has made some sublime throws, but he has just not been as good overall as he was at the end of last year. After throwing three interceptions against Wisconsin two weeks ago, he suffered through a second straight miserable afternoon today, going 20 for 43 for 168 yards with the two interceptions. He has thrown at least one pick in six straight games and is now gaining barely seven yards per attempt this season after picking up 8.4 per pass last year. He was under constant pressure from the Hawkeyes today and only hit one shot down the field, a 41-yard rainbow to receiver Charlie Jones over the top. Add that to the list of beautiful throws O'Connell has made this season, but those have been a little bit fewer and farther between than last year.
- Purdue has real problems in pass defense: This was pretty clear coming into the game after the Boilermakers surrendered 11 yards per attempt over their last two games and repeatedly let Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer run free in the secondary. But the point was really driven home this afternoon when Iowa, which ranked 105th in the country in pass attempts per game coming into the day, came out throwing the ball over the yard and having success doing it. Quarterback Spencer Petras had 5.9 yards per attempt entering the game, but went 10 for 15 for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the first half despite missing a couple of open throws downfield. Purdue's defense was frequently out of position against Iowa's misdirection-heavy passing game and receivers were running free in the secondary on more than a few occasions, making life easy for Petras. Tight end Sam LaPorta was a particular problem, frequently beating Purdue's linebackers down the field, though that is less of a Purdue-specific issue. Iowa used play-action to great effect and then iterated off of that, breaking a 75-yard run with Kaleb Johnson on the second play of the second half to put the game away.
Player of the Game: Riley Moss, Iowa
Moss, a consensus All-American at cornerback last season, broke up three passes and made only one tackle (low tackle figures are generally good for a cornerback because it signals he is not giving up many receptions). He was in excellent coverage nearly every time Purdue looked his way and combined with fellow corner Cooper DeJean to stymie Purdue's quick-passing offense by shrinking O'Connell's windows to impossibly small dimensions.
Extra Points
Purdue had won four of the previous five matchups in the series. ... Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson had three tackles, including a career-high 1 1/2 sacks, and a quarterback hurry for the Boilermakers. The sacks were his first of the season and one came on third and goal from the Purdue 5-yard line. ... Purdue receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy transferred from Iowa this offseason. Jones came into the game leading the Big Ten in receptions and receiving yards and had 11 catches for 104 yards today. It was his sixth 100-yard performance of the season. ... Kaleb Johnson ran 22 times for 200 yards for the Hawkeyes. ... Iowa outgained the Boilermakers 376-255. ... Purdue was 2 for 16 on third down. ... Iowa punter Tory Taylor went for 51.8 yards per boot on eight punts with a long of 70. He had a 66-yard punt into the 20-30 mph wind which gusted across the field all afternoon.
What's Next?
Purdue will be back in action next week when it travels to Champaign, to take on No. 16 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium in the battle for the Cannon Trophy. Kickoff time and television information will be announced this week. The Illini face Michigan State at 3:30 this afternoon. They come into the week leading the Big Ten West and winners of six in a row since a Week 1 loss to Indiana.