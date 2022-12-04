Fresh off its 43-22 loss to second-ranked Michigan in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night, Purdue (8-5) accepted a bid Sunday to play in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, taking on another conference runner-up in LSU (9-4), which lost to No. 1 Georgia 50-30 in the SEC championship Saturday.
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.
The Boilermakers have never played the Tigers, but they are familiar with LSU's coach, former Notre Dame head man Brian Kelly, whose Irish defeated Purdue 27-13 last season in a matchup in South Bend.
The Tigers suffered early-season losses to Florida State (failing to force overtime because of a botched extra point) and Tennessee, the latter by a 40-13 margin, before reeling off five straight wins, including a 32-31 triumph over then-No. 6 Alabama, which put LSU in longshot College Football Playoff contention. The possibility of the Tigers becoming the first two-loss team to make the Playoff ended in their regular-season finale when they lost to 4-7 Texas A&M 38-23, a game they trailed by as many as 21.
Purdue beat Tennessee in the Music City Bowl last season, winning an overtime thriller 48-45. If the Boilermakers beat the Tigers they will win back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 1997 and 1998 and reach nine wins in consecutive campaigns for the first time since those years.
It is mostly a fool's errand to look at key players for a bowl game because a handful of a team's best players are likely to opt out, but the Tigers are led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who threw 16 touchdown passes against three interceptions this season and added 11 touchdowns and 818 yards rushing. His top target is 6-foot-1 Malik Nabers, who caught 63 passes for 854 yards, including five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against Georgia's top-ranked defense Saturday.
One Tiger who will play the bowl game barring injury is true freshman phenom Harold Perkins at linebacker. Perkins had 69 tackles, including 11 1/2 for loss, 6 1/2 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and two touchdowns. He had three sacks and two forced fumbles in a single game against Arkansas and racked up 10 tackles against Georgia.
Boilermakers who could theoretically opt out of the bowl to prepare for NFL Draft include quarterback Aidan O'Connell, tight end Payne Durham, wide receiver Charlie Jones, defensive back/linebacker Jalen Graham and cornerback Cory Trice. Durham, Trice and Graham could also decide to return to Purdue for another season.