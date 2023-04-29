When the Purdue football coaching staff looked around at spring practice, it liked what it saw.
“We’re going to have a good team,” Boilermakers defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said. “I think we’re going to be pretty solid. When we got here it was like, ‘OK, I think we’ve got something here.’ … Guys want to be great here.”
Kane, Purdue’s fourth defensive coordinator in four years, is part of the new staff in West Lafayette under head coach Ryan Walters, the former Illinois defensive coordinator who took over after coach Jeff Brohm left to lead Louisville, his alma mater, in December.
Walters, 37, said his first slate of spring practices as a head coach was a success.
“We got better every day,” Walters said. “I don’t think there was a practice where we wasted one. Even when we got thin at certain spots, guys stepped up and we were still able to get good work. … I’m very, very pleased with where we are, not only as a team, from a roster standpoint, but as a staff.
“This is our first time working as a totality together and it’s been an awesome experience. Guys are doing the right things, working hard and really diving into getting to know their position and I couldn’t be more pleased with them so far.”
Walters put together a staff composed in large part of coaches with whom he has personal relationships. Among those is Kane, who was the outside linebackers coach at Illinois under Walters the last two years. The 39-year-old has experience leading defenses at Southern Methodist and Northern Illinois and enjoys the dynamic the fresh Purdue staff has developed already.
“It’s been great,” Kane said. “It goes back to what coach Walters did, he hired great people. We have fun in there and I think the guys know the system, know who coach Walters is. Coach Walters did a great job that he hired people he knows who can do the job and now he can do the head coaching stuff.”
Here is a look at where the Boilermakers stand heading into the summer.
QB1 arrives
Walters and new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell never explicitly named Texas transfer Hudson Card, whom they signed out of the transfer portal less than two weeks after Walters was announced as Purdue’s coach, as the team’s starting signal-caller.
But they made clear for most of the spring he was ahead of the pack in the Purdue quarterbacks room and it was obvious enough he would be the starter in the fall that his closest competitor, redshirt freshman and 2021 Indiana Mr. Football Brady Allen, a former four-star recruit, entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of spring practice.
Walters and Harrell did not stop gushing about Card’s dual-threat ability all spring.
“He’s been pretty special,” said Harrell, who is in the midst of installing a variation on the pass-heavy Air Raid offense he ran when he played quarterback for coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech in the mid-2000s. “He’s been really, really good. … He’s been way better than I thought he’d be, especially this early.
“He’s an elite thrower of the football and then he’s really athletic, but what’s been most encouraging is how quick he picks things up, how quick he processes, the way he sees the game. He’s seeing what you want him to see and making the decisions we want him to make.”
The coaches have been particularly surprised with Card’s ability to make plays with his legs, not only eluding pressure to give himself more time to throw but hitting what the Walters calls “home runs” in the run game.
Card, a former top-60 national recruit who was blocked by a pair of five-star passers at Texas in Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, believes Harrell’s system suits him well.
“It’s the ability to play fast and not think a whole lot and really understand where you’re looking and going with the ball,” said Card, who has two years of eligibility left after throwing 11 touchdowns against two interceptions over the last three seasons. “It fits my game well, just get it out, but at the same time take shots when they come. It allows me to use my legs, as well, which I haven’t really showcased in the past.”
Getting defensive
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski cited the innovative defensive scheme Walters employed at Illinois as one of the main reasons the coach was chosen to lead Purdue. That scheme turned the oft-middling Illini into the No. 1 scoring defense in the country last season, when they gave up just 12.8 points per game.
Now, Walters and Kane are installing that defense – usually a three-man front with some variation and characteristics the coach holds close to his vest – at Purdue. It remains unclear which of them will call the defensive plays, though signs during spring practice pointed toward Walters.
The defense creates a lot of one-on-one opportunities at all three levels and has quickly become a hit with the players.
“It’s simple, but at the same time the offense, they don’t know what we’re doing,” said defensive end Joe Strickland, who picked up the basics in a day.
As the coach and his staff put their system in place, they believe they have found a star coming off the edge in former four-star recruit Nic Caraway, who had 22 tackles and two sacks as a freshman last year.
Caraway called Kane at 10 p.m. one day during spring, pressing the coach for tips on how to improve.
“They’re letting us go,” Caraway said of the new defense. “We’re coming down, we’re getting (tackles for loss). Coach Kane is letting us have an input in the defense. He’s like, ‘What do you want to do, Caraway?’ We want to go.”
Change coming
As Purdue installs radically new systems, it will naturally cycle in new personnel who fit what it’s trying to do better than some of the holdovers from the previous coaching regime.
Walters has already been active in the portal this spring, grabbing two SEC defensive linemen in Malik Langham from Vanderbilt and Jeffrey M’ba – the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country last year – from Auburn, plus cornerback Marquis Wilson from Penn State. The Boilers have also lost veteran offensive lineman Eric Miller, who followed Brohm to Louisville, cornerback Tee Denson, Allen and others to the portal since the end of spring workouts last Saturday.
Walters and his staff plan to continue tinkering with the roster.
“Competition brings the best out of everybody and we’re going to bring guys in here,” Kane said. “That’s the name of this business. We play our favorites and our favorites are the ones who are going to help us win. Everybody now understands what we’re doing and how it’s going to be.”