BLOOMINGTON – Jeff Brohm roared it at the top of his lungs:
“How ’bout them Boilermakers?”
The sixth-year Purdue coach led his team to the biggest win of his tenure Saturday as the Boilermakers topped Indiana 30-16 in an Old Oaken Bucket Game at Memorial Stadium imbued with the type of championship stakes not seen in the rivalry game since 1998. Back then, the Boilermakers beat the Hoosiers to clinch a share of the Big Ten title and a spot in the Rose Bowl.
This time, they sewed up a Big Ten West championship, the first for the program since the conference went to a divisional format in 2011, and a date with No. 3 Michigan in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.
“At the beginning of the year nobody really believed in us,” said Purdue cornerback Cory Trice, who had a tackle for loss and clinched the game with his first career pick-six with 2:17 to go, sending Purdue to a three-touchdown lead. “We just kept fighting and kept going and kept going and kept battling to see where we could end up.”
Where they ended up is at the top of the heap in the West with a 6-3 conference mark, a game in front of Iowa – which helped matters by losing to Nebraska on Friday – and Illinois and Minnesota. The Boilermakers finished the regular season 8-4, marking their first back-to-back eight-win regular seasons since 1997 and 1998.
“It’s the ultimate feeling,” Brohm, sporting a “Big Ten West Champions” hat, said of winning the division title. “You dream about it and you hope it can happen, but it’s hard. It’s really hard. We competed in every game. … That’s the sign of a great group of guys who want to make a difference and get to a championship. Now we have a chance to do that.”
Early on Saturday, it looked as though Purdue would not get that chance. The Hoosiers (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten), using a run-heavy offense behind redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams, took a 7-3 lead on a speed-option pitch from Williams to running back Jaylin Lucas, who took it 71 yards for a touchdown on Indiana’s second offensive play.
The Hoosiers drove into Purdue territory on their second possession, as well, but in the waning moments of the first quarter, on first down at the Purdue 24, Williams suffered what coach Tom Allen called a “serious” knee injury as he planted his foot and tried to reverse field. He was carted off the field and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Allen clarified it was not an ACL tear.
“It was a devastating loss, to be real honest with you,” the sixth-year Hoosiers coach said. “We felt great about our game plan and it was working to perfection. We were driving the ball, and it was just a freaky, non-contact (play). I just can’t even put into it into words.”
With backup Connor Bazelak at quarterback, Indiana did not score again until it kicked a field goal with 11:06 left in the game. The Boilermakers trailed 7-3 at halftime but forced an IU three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half and took the lead for good on a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aidan O’Connell to tight end Payne Durham with 10:35 to go in the third quarter.
After another IU three-and-out, Purdue running back Devin Mockobee weaved through the Hoosiers’ defense for a 27-yard touchdown and a 17-7 lead. The walk-on redshirt freshman had 157 total yards (99 on the ground on 15 carries) after leaving last week’s win over Northwestern prematurely with an injury and spending the early part of this week in concussion protocol.
“All I’ve been hearing all week is, ‘You OK? You OK?’ ” Mockobee said. “I’ve just been trying to repeat it every day: ‘Yeah I’m fine, yeah I’m fine.’ Having to miss part of a game with an injury, it gives me a fire because I hate not being able to play. … I definitely felt like I had to come out here and make a statement for myself.”
Indiana drew within 17-10 on its fourth-quarter field goal, but Purdue answered with a 60-yard deep cross from O’Connell to Charlie Jones, who was running free in the Indiana secondary. Jones caught four passes for 143 yards.
O’Connell went 18 of 29 for 290 yards and two scores.
The Boilers have won four of the last five matchups with the Hoosiers. Indiana finished its season with an eighth loss in nine games.
For Purdue, the Wolverines await.
“It hasn’t crossed my mind yet,” Mockobee, a Boonville native, said of playing a quasi home game against the Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. “I’m not gonna be able to tell you what it’s going to feel like until it happens.”