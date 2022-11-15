WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith, who is generously listed at 6-foot in the Boilermakers' game program, is under no illusions about his physical limitations.
"I've always been smaller, not the biggest on the court, so that's always been my mindset: everybody's going to be taller, everybody's going to be quicker, everybody's going to be stronger," Smith said Monday.
He may not be big, but the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball played like it Tuesday against Marquette, scoring six straight points during a game-turning Purdue run in the game's final minutes to propel the Boilermakers to a 75-70 victory at Mackey Arena in their first high-major matchup of the season, part of the Big Ten-Big East series known as the Gavitt Games.
Smith finished with 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting and 3 for 4 from 3-point range, Zach Edey had a second straight double-double with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 13 rebounds and the Boilermakers (3-0) won their 17th straight non-conference home game.
Purdue had already sliced a 9-point Marquette lead to three at 62-59 when Smith attacked the basket from the top of the key with his left hand. His way was blocked by a crowd of Marquette defenders, but he flipped the ball up over his head as he was falling out of bounds and kissed it off the glass and in. He added a pair of free throws on the Boilers' next possession to give Purdue the lead for good and then dropped in a runner in the lane, forcing Marquette to call a timeout as Smith roared at the crowd before returning to the bench.
Out of the timeout, Edey dumped off to a cutting Caleb Furst and the Blackhawk Christian graduate slammed the ball home with two hands to put Purdue up five. The Boilermakers never trailed again and eventually extended their run to 20-4 in an 8:52 stretch.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) built their second-half lead thanks to a dominant stretch from forward David Joplin, who scored 16 of his 21 points in a 4:52 run after the Boilermakers had taken a 43-38 lead on a Smith 3.
Purdue went 9 for 27 from beyond the arc one game after shooting 2 for 19 from deep against Austin Peay. Homestead product Fletcher Loyer went 2 for 4 from 3-point range and totaled nine points.
Marquette piled up 15 offensive rebounds and out-rebounded Purdue 39-35 in all, but shot just 38% compared to 48% for Purdue.
The Golden Eagles raced to a 7-0 lead thanks to a pair of Smith turnovers in the first 2:09, but Ethan Morton got Purdue started with a 3-pointer, Loyer added a 3 and Edey threw down a dunk off a nifty interior pass from Mason Gillis, the center's first shot attempt, with 13:55 left in the half to send Purdue to a 14-13 lead.
The teams seesawed the rest of the half and Loyer drilled another 3 to put Purdue up 32-31 before Kam Jones made one of his own with a hand in his face to send the Golden Eagles to the locker room with a 34-32 lead. Jones had 16 points on 4-for-8 3-point shooting in the first half and scored 19 in the game.
Purdue had just four turnovers after Smith's two in the opening minutes. The freshman guard did not give the ball away again.
What's Next?
Purdue has eight days off before it returns to action Nov. 24 in the opener of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum against West Virginia (2-0). The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Mountaineers have easy victories over Mount St. Mary's and Pittsburgh (the latter an 81-56 beatdown in a rivalry game) on their ledger this season and have tune-ups against Morehead State and Pennsylvania before they face Purdue.
If the Boilers beat West Virginia, they'll almost certainly face No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday at 11:30 p.m. for a trip to the tournament championship. If Purdue loses the opener against WVU, it will likely take on Portland State on Friday at 9 p.m.