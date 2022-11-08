WEST LAFAYETTE – Zach Edey notched career-highs with 17 rebounds and six blocks to go along with 12 points, Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points in his collegiate debut and Purdue won the opener of its 125th season, beating Milwaukee 84-53 tonight at Mackey Arena.
3 Takeaways
- Matt Painter was right about Braden Smith: Smith, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Westfield, was the No. 196 player in his class and the 33rd-ranked player in Indiana, according to 247 Sports. Shortly after Purdue began practice, Painter predicted that within a month of the start of the season people would be wondering how Smith wasn't ranked in the top 75 or 100. Painter wasn't exactly right. This reporter is wondering it now. Smith was excellent in his collegiate debut tonight, starting at point guard and notching four steals before halftime. His court vision is elite, he is a confident and adept outside shooter and he is constantly a fingertip in passing lanes. Maybe most encouragingly, he showed absolutely no fear. The Boilermakers have raved about his confidence (and that of fellow freshman Loyer) and it showed early on tonight. Milwaukee tried to rattle Purdue's inexperienced backcourt with a full-court press and Smith handled the ball with poise most of the night, committing three turnovers against four assists to go along with seven points, four rebounds and seven steals. On Purdue's second defensive possession of the season, he drew a charge. It was a complete performance for Purdue's newest hidden gem.
- Purdue is going to have enough shooting: There was some concern about whether Purdue would be able to surround Edey with enough shooting this year because it lost so much production in that category from the losses of Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. and some of the players it is counting on to hit from the outside consistently are relatively unproven. Concerns grew when the Boilers shot a middling 10 of 29 from distance in the exhibition game against Truman State. Not to worry: the Boilermakers, after a slow start tonight, went 11 of 28 (39%) from 3-point range in the game's final 29 minutes and 12 for 34 overall. The most productive players from beyond the arc were Loyer and Brandon Newman, who went a combined 8 for 20 on their 3s. Loyer, who set the single-season Homestead scoring record last year, notched Purdue's first points of the season with a corner 3-pointer and then hit three shots from the outside in a 1:54 stretch early in the second half. Newman, meanwhile, played well off the bench, which was a concern for him last season. Painter thought he was better as a starter and he fell out of the rotation entirely for a while when he couldn't crack the starting five. This year, it appears as though he's more under control regardless of how much playing time he gets.
The bottom line is Purdue moves the ball very well and has several players who are not afraid to hoist from the outside. The Boilermakers will be fine.
- The brand is strong: There are few teams in college basketball with a style of play as recognizable or as long-lasting as Purdue's. Players come and go, but they all (with the possible exception of Jaden Ivey) seem to fit exactly the type of style Painter, now in his 18th season, wants to play. Many of the faces are new this season, but once again, they all fit exactly what the Boilers want to do. Purdue is going to get up and down the court in transition as often as possible, share the ball, shoot a ton of 3s, feed a big guy in the middle when he gets position (and Edey gets position a lot), play hard-nosed, physical defense and work hard on the glass. Sure enough, this is a Purdue basketball team. The new pieces seem to revel in that style already, making them quintessential Boilermakers. Smith even unleashed a fist pump after a second-half steal in the backcourt. It won't be the last time he gets to do that while the Mackey Arena crowd roars.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
On paper, it was not Edey's best game. After ranking among the top 5 in the country in field goal percentage most of last season, he went 4 for 13 from the field tonight and missed a couple from point-blank range. Despite those struggles, he never stopped working on the boards or on the defensive end and he overpowered Milwaukee when he was on the court, forcing the Panthers to pay extra attention to him at all times. He had a couple of assists on kick-out passes, which will be a significant part of the Purdue halfcourt offense this year.
Tip-Ins
Purdue is 17-1 in the last 18 season-openers. It has won 10 in a row by an average of 28.5 points. ... The last 17 times Purdue has won its season opener by at least 25 points, it has gone on to the NCAA Tournament, a streak which stretches back 40 years. ... Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst played 17 minutes off the bench and had eight points and four rebounds, plus two blocks and a steal. ... Purdue was without veteran transfer guard David Jenkins Jr., who was seen on the bench with a nasty black eye suffered in a practice collision with Mason Gillis. ... Purdue shot just 38% from the field but was 18 of 22 from the foul line. ... The Boilermakers started the second half on a 16-2 run. ... Milwaukee missed its first 12 3-point attempts and went 3 for 19 overall from deep. ... Purdue out-rebounded Milwaukee 52-34. ... Newman had 16 points on 6-for-12 from the field, his highest point total since Nov. 26, 2021. ... Trey Kaufman-Renn added eight points and seven rebounds in his collegiate debut.
What's Next?
The Boilermakers are back in action Friday when they face Austin Peay (0-1) of the Atlantic Sun Conference at Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Governors dropped their season opener to NC State on Monday, falling 99-50. They went 12-17 last season and feature two players (Shon Robinson and Elijah Hutchins-Everett) who stand 6-11.