CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Aidan O'Connell connected with tight end Payne Durham for two touchdown passes and Purdue upset No. 21 Illinois on the road at Memorial Stadium today in the battle for the Cannon Trophy, winning 31-24 to snap a two-game losing streak.
The victory sends Purdue (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) into a tie for first place with the Illini in the Big Ten West division race. The winner of Wisconsin-Iowa this afternoon will also get to 4-3 and Minnesota can get there with a win over Northwestern, potentially creating a four-way tie at the top with two games left.
3 Takeaways
- Devin Mockobee is A Guy: The redshirt freshman walk-on running back has already proven his worth many times over this season, but in the biggest game of Purdue's season he demonstrated once again why he has a chance to be the best Purdue running back in a generation. The man they call Crazy Legs, Soap (for his slipperiness) and the Mock Train ran 28 times for 106 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter which knotted the score at 7, Purdue's first touchdown in nearly six quarters. The score capped a stretch in which Mockobee ran four consecutive times for 46 yards, including a 34-yard burst down the sideline on an option pitch from Aidan O'Connell. He topped the 100-yard mark for third time in four games and the fourth time this season. Against an Illinois defense which came into the game No. 4 in the country in opponent yards per carry at 2.86, Mockobee repeatedly bounced off contact and fell forward for extra yards, showing off power which belies the book on him as a speed/agility back. His patience as he waits for the hole to open is outstanding and he is a receiving threat, as well, with four catches for 26 yards on a trio of swing passes. He did drop one of those which could have gone for a first down, but he made few mistakes otherwise. Purdue flipping him from Navy late in the cycle is turning out to be one of the biggest coups of the 2021 recruiting cycle.
- Jeff Brohm schemed it up: The Purdue coach's reputation as an offensive wizard took something of a hit the last two games as Purdue floundered against Wisconsin and then failed to score a touchdown in a strong wind against Iowa. Against the No. 1 scoring defense in the country, which came in giving up just 10.4 points per game, however, Brohm demonstrated the type of creativity for which he has become known. With the Boilermaker offense again struggling to throw the the ball against the excellent Illini defense through much of the first half, Brohm went to the option-based offensive package usually reserved for quarterback Austin Burton, but ran it with O'Connell still in the game. The gambit caught Illinois completely off guard and Purdue was able to march down the field on the ground, with O'Connell keeping for nine yards, then pitching to Mockobee for the aforementioned 34-yarder. Brohm's play-calling essentially stole seven points for Purdue and pushed the Boilermakers to their first points of the day, when it looked like the offense might be stymied for a third week in a row.
- Purdue showed up: This was, arguably, the biggest game of the Jeff Brohm Era. The Boilermakers came into the day with a chance to tie for the lead in the Big Ten West, but had to go through one of the toughest, most physical teams in the country to do so. After flat performances against Wisconsin and Iowa back to back over the last three weeks, it was fair to question whether this team was really prepared to compete in the division. That it went on the road, took an opening punch in the mouth – the Illini led 7-0 after stopping Purdue on fourth down to open the game and scoring an easy touchdown on its first offensive possession – and kept coming suggests a significant level of resolve about this team. It's a veteran group and it showed up on the biggest stage.
Player of the Game: Payne Durham
The Purdue tight end caught two touchdown passes for the second time this season, putting the Boilermakers ahead on both occasions. He had six touchdowns this season, tying the career-high he set last season. His first score featured a nifty toe-tap on a jump ball in the back of the end zone, while the second was a crossing route caught at the 4-yard line on which he pulled a tackler across the goal line with pure strength. He finished with seven catches for 70 yards all told.
Extra Points
The Boilermakers are bowl eligible for the second straight season and fourth time in six years under Brohm. ... Purdue leads all-time series with Illinois 47-45-6. The Boilermakers have won six straight in Champaign dating to 2010. ... Purdue receiver Charlie Jones came into the game leading the Big Ten in receptions and receiving yardage and second in touchdowns. He had four catches for 66 yards today, including a game-tying 32-yard touchdown on a go route near the end of the first half. His performance put him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, the 16th time a Purdue receiver has topped the mark. ... The Boilermakers out-gained the Illini 380-303. ... Illinois running back Chase Brown came into the game leading the nation in total yardage with 1,485 combined rushing and receiving yards. He had 23 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns. ... Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate, equaled a career-high with five tackles, including one for loss. He also tipped a pass which led a Kieren Douglas interception late in the fourth quarter, one of the biggest plays of the game. The former Panther has 2 1/2 tackles for loss over the last two games. Both of his career five-tackle games have come against Illinois. He was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after an Illinois extra point, one of two personal fouls for the Boilermakers on the play. The game got very chippy in the second half. ... The teams combined for 18 penalties for 201 yards. Illinois was called for five pass-interference penalties. ... Purdue ran for 4.5 sack-adjusted yards per rush, compared to 4.0 for the Illini, which came into the game opponents by an average of 193-80. ... Purdue defensive back Jalen Graham had six tackles, one for loss and a pass breakup.
What's Next?
The Boilermakers are back in action next week when they play host to Northwestern (1-8, 1-5 Big Ten) at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff time and television information will be announced this week. The Wildcats will face Minnesota this afternoon, trying to snap an eight-game losing streak. Purdue won the matchup last season 32-14 last season at Wrigley Field.